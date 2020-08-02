GHG Vs HCC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Finnish Premier T20 League Live

Gym Helsinki Gymkhana will go up against Helsinki Cricket Club in their upcoming clash in Finnish T20 League 2020. The match will be played at the Kerava National Cricket Ground. Both the sides are evenly matched in the team sheets and the contest is set to be an interesting one. GHG have managed to win 6 games in the tournament whereas HCC have 5 wins under their belt. Both teams have played 11 games each and have bagged a win in their last game.

GHG vs HCC will commence on Sunday, August 2 at 1 PM IST. Fans can play the GHG vs HCC Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy sports app - Dream11. Here is the GHG vs HCC Dream11 prediction, GHG vs HCC Dream11 top picks and GHG vs HCC Dream11 team.

GHG vs HCC Dream11 team

GHG vs HCC Dream11 top picks

Faisal Shahzad (Captain) Javed Jan (Vice-captain) Atti Rehman Maneesh Chauhan Adnan Syed Amrik Bhatia

Squads for the GHG vs HCC Dream11 team

GHG vs HCC Dream11 team: GYM Helsinki Gymkhana (GHG) squad

Simaranjit Brar, Muhammad Hassan, Ahmad Jaleel, Nouman Raza, Muhammad Gawas, Shahid Gondal, Qais Yousufzai, Faisal Shahzad, Pankaj Saharan, Noufal Khalid, Mohammed Azhar, Javed Jan, Atti Rehman, Irfan Yousefzai, Umair Akhtar

GHG vs HCC Dream11 team: Helsinki Cricket Club (HCC) squad

Aniketh Pushthay, Rakesh Bhatia, Zahidullah Kamal, Abbas Khan, Aminullah Malikzay, Avnish Kumar, Khalid Rahman Mangal, Venkat Swaroop Achuta, Faheem Nellancheri, Abdul Wahid Qureshi, Zahoor Khan, Affan Bin Zafar, Akhil Arjunan, Ghulam Abbas Butt, Karthik Pavan Vurubandi, Zakiullah Kamal, Abdul Ahad Qureshi, Amit Singh, Adnan Syed, Abrar Mirza, Amrik Bhatia, Arun Bhatia, Gautam Bhaskar, Obaidullah Sadiqui

GHG vs HCC Dream11 team (Predicted playing XI)

Gym Helsinki Gymkhana – Pankaj Saharan, Saif-ur-Rehman, Simranjit Brar, Umair Akhtar, Shahid Gondal, Ahmad Jaleel, Muhammad Gawas, Irfan Yousefzai, Faisal Shahzad, Javed Jan, Atti Rehman.

– Pankaj Saharan, Saif-ur-Rehman, Simranjit Brar, Umair Akhtar, Shahid Gondal, Ahmad Jaleel, Muhammad Gawas, Irfan Yousefzai, Faisal Shahzad, Javed Jan, Atti Rehman. Helsinki Cricket Club– Ghulam Abbas Butt, Khalid Rahman Mangal, Zahidullah Kamal, Abdul Ahad Qureshi, Aniketh Pushthay, Affan Bin Zafar, Faheem Nellancheri, Zakiullah Kamal, Maneesh Chauhan, Adnan Syed, Amrik Bhatia.

GHG vs HCC Dream11 prediction

Our GHG vs HCC Dream11 prediction is that Helsinki Cricket Club will win this game.

Note: The GHG vs HCC Dream11 prediction, GHG vs HCC Dream11 top picks and GHG vs HCC Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The GHG vs HCC Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

