GICB Vs CCMH Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, St Lucia T10 Blast 2020 Live

Gros Islet Cannon Blasters (GICB) will face Central Castries Mindhood (CCMH) in the league stage match of the St Lucia T10 Blast this weekend. The GICB vs CCMH live match will be played at Daren Sammy Stadium on Sunday, July 5 (Monday morning for Indian viewers) at 12 am IST. Here is our GICB vs CCMH Dream11 team and GICB vs CCMH Dream11 prediction along with the GICB vs CCMH Dream11 top picks.

About St Lucia T10 blast

Babonneau Leatherbacks, Central Castries Mindoo Heritage, Choiseul Clay Pots, Laborie Bay Royals, Gros Islet Cannon Blasters, Mabouya Constrictors, Mon Repos Stars, Soufriere Sulphur City, South Castries and Vieux Fort North Raiders are the 10 teams participating in the St Lucia T10 Blast.

GICB vs CCMH Dream11 prediction: GICB vs CCMH Dream11 squad

GICB vs CCMH Dream11 prediction: GICB squad

Dalton Polius, Garvin Serieux, Tarryck Gabriel, Tyrel Chicot, Dane Edward, Lee Solomon, Vernillius Gabriel, Dornan Edward, Jard Goodman, Larry Edwards, Kimani Melius, Kymani Sexius and Simeon Gerson.

GICB vs CCMH Dream11 prediction: CCMH squad

Ackeem Auguste, Alleyn Prospere, Keygan Arnold, Alvin Prospere, Sanjay Hayle, Dillan John, Stephen Naitram, Gaspard Prospere, Keddy Lesporis, Jamaal James, Tyler Sookwa, Jaden Elibox, Jemmi Mauricette, Johnnel Eugene and Rahym Joseph.

GICB vs CCMH Dream11 top picks

K Melius

T Gabriel

S Naitram

GICB vs CCMH Dream11 team, probable playing XI

GICB vs CCMH Dream11 probable playing XI: GIC

K Melius, D Polius, T Gabriel, L Edwards, D Edward, G Serieux, L Solomon, V Gabriel, T Chicot, K Sexius, S Gerson

GICB vs CCMH Dream11 probable playing XI: CCMH

S Naitram, G Prospere, K Lesporis, A Augeste, A Prospere, J Eugene, K Arnold, A Prospere, J James, J Elibox and D John

GICB vs CCMH Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: G Serieux

Batsman: K Melius, L Solomon, A Augeste, A Prospere

All-rounders: K Lesporis, D Edward (C)

Bowlers: D John, K Arnold, T Chicot, L Edwards (VC)

GICB vs CCMH Dream11 prediction

As per our GICB vs CCMH Dream11 prediction, GICB are favourites o win the match

Please note that the above GICB vs CCMH Dream11 prediction, GICB vs CCMH Dream11 team and GICB vs CCMH Dream11 top picks are based on our own analysis. The GICB vs CCMH Dream11 team and GICB vs CCMH Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

