GICB Vs CCP Dream11 Prediction, Team News, St. Lucia T10 Blast 2021 Top Fantasy Picks

The Gros Islet Cannon Blasters will take on the Choiseul Clay Pots in the 7th match of the Dream11 St. Lucia T10 Blast 2021. The match is set to begin at 10:00 PM IST (4:30 PM local time) from the Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet on May 3, 2021. Here is our GICB vs CCP Dream11 prediction, team, and fantasy top picks.

Dream11 St. Lucia T10 Blast 2021: GICB vs CCP preview

With the Dream11 St. Lucia T10 Blast 2021 now underway, the Micoud Eagles and the Soufriere Sulphur City Stars have already booked their spots in the league playoffs. In contention for the remaining two spots are the Gros Islet Cannon Blasters, the South Castries Lions, Babonneau Leatherbacks, Laborie Bay Royals, Vieux Fort South Sunrisers and Choiseul Clay Pots. After 30 group stage matches, the final of the Dream11 St. Lucia T10 Blast 2021 will take place on 15th May.

After losing out on a chance to become the inaugural champions of the series, the Gros Islet Cannon Blasters - who finished undefeated in the group stages in 2020 - will look to get their campaign off to a winning start in 2021. Meanwhile, the Choiseul Clay Pots, who finished fifth last season, will be looking to improve their form this year. This will be the first match of the season for both teams.

GICB vs CCP: Pitch Conditions and Weather Report

The pitch at the Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium has historically been a bowling-friendly one. With an average first innings score of 77 in the tournament so far, the ground has been fairly balanced for bowlers and batsmen. The captain winning the toss should choose to bat first. AccuWeather predicts rain showers before the match on Monday, however, clear skies are expected during the encounter. The temperature is expected to be around 27°C, with 75% humidity and 45% cloud cover.

Average first innings score: 77

Record of chasing teams: Won – 4 of 6

Injury and Availability News

There will be no injury concerns for either team in this match.

GICB vs CCP Dream11 team: Probable Playing XIs

GICB: Jard Goodman, Kimani Melius, Zidane Arthur, Dornan Edward, Kymani Sexius, Tyrel Chicot, Larry Edwards, Lee Solomon, Dalton Polius (C), Bolton Sayers, Vernillius Gabriel (WK)

CCP: Nick Joseph, Bronte Bess (C), Clem St. Rose, Stephane Theophane, Junior Henry, Audy Alexander, Alvinaus Simon, Canice Richardson, Valange St. Ange, Vince Smith, Jason Simon (WK)

GICB vs CCP best team: Captain and Vice-Captain Selection

Captain – Kimani Melius, Larry Edwards

Vice-Captain – Dalton Polius, Audy Alexander

Kimani Melius and Dalton Polius will be perfect options as captain or vice-captain.

GICB vs CCP Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Jason Simon

Batsmen – Lee Solomon, Kimani Melius, Junior Henry, Audy Alexander

All-Rounders – Larry Edwards, Dalton Polius, Alvinaus Simon

Bowlers – Dornan Edward, Tyrel Chicot, Bronte Bess

GICB vs CCP Dream11 Prediction

According to our GICB vs CCP Dream11 prediction, the Gros Islet Cannon Blasters are likely to edge past Choiseul and win this match.

Note: The GICB vs CCP player record and as a result, the GICB vs CCP best team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The GICB vs CCP Dream11 team and GICB vs CCP prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: St Lucia Blast Instagram