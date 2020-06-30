GICB Vs LBR Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, St Lucia T10 Blast 2020 Live Game Info

Gros Islet Cannon Blasters (GICB) will be in action against Laborie Bay Royals (LBR) in St Lucia T10 Blast. The match will be played on Tuesday, June 30 at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground, Gros Islet, St Lucia.at 10:00 PM IST. Here is a look at our GICB vs LBR Dream11 prediction, GICB vs LBR Dream11 team and GICB vs LBR Dream11 top picks.

Also Read: Bhuvneshwar Kumar Trolls ICC On 'Guess The Cricketer' Tweet About Him, Fans Left In Splits

About the St Lucia T10 Blast

St Lucia T10 Blast commenced on June 23 and will go on till July 7, 2020. Gros Islet, Babonneau, Central and South Castries, Mabouya Valley, Mon Repos, City Blasters, Vieux Fort, Choiseul and Soufriere are the 10 teams participating in the tournament.

GICB vs LBR Dream11 prediction: GICB vs LBR Dream11 squad

GICB vs LBR Dream11 prediction: GICB vs LBR Dream11 squad: GICB

Dalton Polius, Garvin Serieux, Tarryck Gabriel, Tyrel Chicot, Dane Edward, Lee Solomon, Vernillius Gabriel, Dornan Edward, Jard Goodman, Tarryck Gabriel, Tyrel Chicot, Kymani Sexius, Larry Edwards, Kimani Melius, Garvin Serieux, and Simeon Gerson.

Also Read: Virat Kohli Terms Emotional 2014 Adelaide Test As 'making Of India's Test Team Today'

GICB vs LBR Dream11 prediction: GICB vs LBR Dream11 squad: LBR

Ulric George, Zephaniah Edwin, Daran Jn-Pierre, Murlan Sammy, Tracy Peter, Tyran Theordore, Denlee Anthony, Kamanie Laure, Nick Andrew, Shervin George, Michael Francois, Rick Moses, and Awene Edward.

Also Read: Finnish Premier League T20 HCC Vs FPC Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report

GICB vs LBR Dream11 top picks

Kimani Melius

Tarryck Gabriel

Tyrel Chicot

Also Read: Yuvraj Singh Trolled By Yuzi Chahal, Harbhajan Singh For Promotional Post With Hazel Keech

GICB vs LBR Dream11 prediction: GICB vs LBR Dream11 team, predicted playing XI

GICB vs LBR Dream11 prediction: GICB vs LBR Dream11 team, predicted playing XI: GICB

Kimani Melius, Tarryck Gabriel, Garvin Serieux, Dane Edward, Jard Goodman, Lee Solomon, Dornan Edward, Tyrel Chicot, Larry Edwards, Dalton Polius, Simeon Gerson

GICB vs LBR Dream11 prediction: GICB vs LBR Dream11 team, predicted playing XI: LBR

Nick Andrew, Shervin George, Awene Edward, Murlan Sammy, Denlee Anthony, Rick Moses, Daran Jn Pierre, Michael Francois, Zephaniah Edwin, Tracy Peter, Tyran Theordore

GICB vs LBR Dream11 team

Here's our GICB vs LBR Dream11 team for the GICB vs LBR Dream11 match -

GICB vs LBR Dream11 prediction

As per our GICB vs LBR Dream11 prediction, GICB are favourites to win the match.

Note: The GICB vs LBR Dream11 prediction, GICB vs LBR Dream11 top picks and GICB vs LBR Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The GICB vs LBR Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

(IMAGE: ST LUCIA ZOUKS / INSTAGRAM)