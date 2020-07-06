GICB Vs MRS Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, St Lucia T10 Blast 2020 Live

Gros Islet Cannon Blasters will face Mon Repos Stars in the upcoming clash of the St Lucia T10 Blast at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground in Gros Islet, St Lucia. Gros Islet Cannon Blasters finished top of the table with a win in every game in the group stages. As for Mon Repos Stars, they lost just once in the four games played and finished third in the league. Viewers can expect this clash to be an interesting one.

Babonneau Leatherbacks, Central Castries Mindoo Heritage, Choiseul Clay Pots, Laborie Bay Royals, Gros Islet Cannon Blasters, Mabouya Constrictors, Mon Repos Stars, Soufriere Sulphur City, South Castries and Vieux Fort North Raiders are the 10 teams participating in St Lucia T10 Blast.

The GICB vs MRS match will commence on Monday, July 6 (Tuesday, July 7, 12.00 AM IST). Fans can play the GICB vs MRS Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app - Dream11. Here is the GICB vs MRS Dream11 prediction, GICB vs MRS Dream11 top picks and GICB vs MRS Dream11 team.

GICB vs MRS Dream11 prediction: GICB vs MRS Dream11 team

GICB vs MRS Dream11 prediction: GICB vs MRS Dream11 top picks

R Lesmond (Captain) K Samuel (Vice-captain) K Augustin T Chicot L Edwards S Gerson.

GICB vs MRS Dream11 prediction: Squads for the GICB vs MRS Dream11 team

GICB vs MRS Dream11 team: Gros Islet Cannon Blasters squad

Dalton Polius, Garvin Serieux, Tarryck Gabriel, Tyrel Chicot, Dane Edward, Lee Solomon, Vernillius Gabriel, Dornan Edward, Jard Goodman, Larry Edwards, Kimani Melius, Kymani Sexius and Simeon Gerson.

GICB vs MRS Dream11 team: Mon Repos Stars squad

Christian Charlery, Sabinus Emmanuel, Craig Emmanuel, Dichege Henry, Keon Gaston, Mervin Wells, Shervin Charles, Sadrack Descartes, Hazel Charlery, Rohan Lesmond, Kendal Samuel, Kevin Augustin and Jamal Lesmond.

GICB vs MRS Dream11 prediction: GICB vs MRS probable playing XI

Gros Islet Cannon Blasters : K Melius, T Gabriel, D Edward, D Polius, V Gabriel, G Serieux, D Edward, L Solomon, T Chicot, L Edwards, S Gerson

: K Melius, T Gabriel, D Edward, D Polius, V Gabriel, G Serieux, D Edward, L Solomon, T Chicot, L Edwards, S Gerson Mon Repos Stars: S Charles, S Emmanuel, M Wells, G Mathurin, E Emmanuel, K Gaston, S Descartes, H Charlery, R Lesmond, K Samuel, K Augustin

GICB vs MRS Dream11 prediction

Our GICB vs MRS Dream11 prediction is that Gros Islet Cannon Blasters will win this match.

Note: The GICB vs MRS Dream11 prediction, GICB vs MRS Dream11 top picks and GICB vs MRS Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The GICB vs MRS Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

(Cover image source: ICC.com)