GICB Vs SSCS Dream11 Prediction, Team News, St. Lucia T10 Blast 2021 Top Fantasy Picks

The Gros Islet Cannon Blasters will take on the Soufriere Sulphur City Stars in the 16th match of the Dream11 St. Lucia T10 Blast 2021. The match is set to begin at 11:00 PM IST (1:30 PM local time) from the Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet on May 7, 2021. Here is our GICB vs SSCS Dream11 prediction, team, and fantasy top picks.

Dream11 St. Lucia T10 Blast 2021: GICB vs SSCS preview

After booking themselves a spot in the Dream11 St. Lucia T10 Blast 2021 playoffs, the Soufriere Sulphur City Stars find themselves in second place on the table. With a win over the Vieux Fort North Raiders, a loss against the Micoud Eagles, followed by another win over Laborie Bay Royals and lastly, a defeat at the hands of the Leatherbacks, the Stars have not been able to sustain a streak - something they will look forward to doing this game. Meanwhile, the Gros Islet Cannon Blasters are in 6th place with one win and one loss from their games so far. A win in this match could take them straight to third place.

GICB vs SSCS: Pitch Conditions and Weather Report

The pitch at the Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium has historically been a bowling-friendly one. With an average first innings score of 76 in the tournament so far, the ground has been fairly balanced for bowlers and batsmen. The captain winning the toss should choose to bowl first. AccuWeather predicts some rainfall at around 3 PM local time, meaning that we might see an interrupted game. The temperature is expected to be around 29°C, with 58% humidity and 85% cloud cover.

Average first innings score: 76

Record of chasing teams: Won – 9 of 14

Injury and Availability News

There will be no injury concerns for either team in this match.

GICB vs SSCS Dream11 team: Probable Playing XIs

GICB: Kimani Melius (C), Khan Elcock, Jard Goodman, Vernillius Gabriel (WK), Lee Solomon, Larry Edwards, Tyrel Chicot, Udell Preville, Royce Paul, Dornan Edward, Kymani Sexius.

SSCS: Shani Mesmain (C), Keither Prospere, Tennacy Hippoltye (WK), Julian Sylvester, Ashley Hippoltye, Xytus Emmanuel, Bradley Tisson, Dalius Monrose, Jervan Charles, Kevin Gassie, Kervell Prospere.

GICB vs SSCS best team: Captain and Vice-Captain Selection

Captain – Kimani Melius, Dornan Edward

Vice-Captain – Larry Edwards, Shani Mesmain

Kimani Melius and Larry Edwards will be perfect options as captain or vice-captain.

GICB vs SSCS Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Julian Sylvester

Batsmen – Kimani Melius, Lee Solomon, Xytus Emmanuel, Ashley Hippoltye

All-Rounders – Larry Edwards, Shani Mesmain, Bradely Tisson

Bowlers – Dornan Edward, Kervell Prospere, Jervan Charles

GICB vs SSCS Dream11 Prediction

According to our GICB vs SSCS Dream11 prediction, the Soufriere Sulphur City Stars are likely to edge past the Gros Islet Cannon Blasters and win this match.

Note: The GICB vs SSCS player record and as a result, the GICB vs SSCS best team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The GICB vs SSCS Dream11 team and GICB vs SSCS prediction do not guarantee positive results.

