Gilchrist Pens Emotional Note For Symonds' Daughter On Birthday; 'Its Warmth, Love, Trust'

The shockwaves sent by veteran Australian cricketer Andrew Symonds' untimely demise are yet to subside. The Aussie legend met with his tragic demise in a car accident late on Saturday night last week after his vehicle rolled over and veered off the road near Townsville in Queensland, Australia. The shocking accident happened less than three months after fellow Australian legends Shane Warne and Rod Marsh passed away. Now, on the occasion of Andrew Symonds' daughter's birthday, Symonds' former teammate Adam Gilchrist took to social media and shared a post wishing her.

Adam Gilchrist's birthday post for Andrew Symonds' daughter

Adam Gilchrist took to social media to pen an emotional message for Andrew Symonds' daughter. The legendary gloveman, in his post, wrote "Sent a massive hug that I once received from a very good mate, that I had stored away, to his daughter for her birthday today. More important she feels it’s warmth, love and trust than me. Happy Birthday sweet girl,"

Sent a massive hug that I once received from a very good mate, that I had stored away, to his daughter for her birthday today. More important she feels it’s warmth, love and trust than me. Happy Birthday sweet girl. 💔❤️😞🙏xoxo — Adam Gilchrist (@gilly381) May 18, 2022

Andrew Symonds death

As mentioned before Andrew Symonds met with his tragic demise in a car accident near Townsville in Queensland. The former Aussie all-rounder was travelling alone with his two pet dogs, who were seated on the rear side of the car. According to reports, emergency responders tried to revive Symonds but he succumbed to his injuries.

An eyewitness to the accident made a shocking revelation regarding the desperate attempts to save the former cricketer's life after she found him in his vehicle roughly two minutes after the accident. She also revealed that his dogs who were also in the car survived. According to a report by Australia's Courier-Mail, the victim stated, “One of them was very sensitive and didn’t want to leave him, It would just growl at you every time we tried to move him or go near him." She added, “My partner tried to get (Symonds) out of the car, to put him on to his back. He was unconscious, not responsive and had no pulse,". Andres Symonds is the third Australian cricketer after Shane Warne and Rod Marsh to have died this year.

Andrew Symonds' cricket career

Symonds made his international debut for Australia in 1998. He went on to play 26 Tests and 198 ODIs for his country before taking retirement from the sport in 2009. During the course of his international career, the 46-year-old scored 1,462 Test runs and 5,088 ODI runs at averages of 40.61 and 39.75, respectively. Symonds was also part of the Indian Premier League from 2008 to 2011. The all-rounder was an integral part of Australia's white-ball sides that dominated the world between 1999 and 2007.