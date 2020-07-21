Giving Sachin Tendulkar Out 'shoulder Before Wicket' Made Me Famous: Daryl Harper

Team India had an forgettable 3-match Test series against Australia when they toured the country back in 1999. The team led by cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar lost all the three matches. Apart from the crushing losses, the series also had the infamous Sachin Tendulkar LBW incident. Australian umpire Daryl Harper had adjudged Sachin Tendulkar LBW in a controversial fashion during a Test match against Australia in Adelaide. He received massive backlash from Indian fans over his decision.

Also Read: Sourav Ganguly-led BCCI, CA Disagree Over Quarantine Rules For December Tour Down Under

Sachin Tendulkar LBW decision

The controversy erupted after a bouncer from former Australian pacer Glenn McGrath hit Sachin Tendulkar's shoulder after he tried ducking the ball. But following the rule book, Daryl Harper still adjudged Tendulkar LBW, a decision which ignited a huge debate at the time. Recently, while talking about Sachin Tendulkar's dismissal, Daryl Harper said that Glenn McGrath dismissed Sachin Tendulkar with the middle ball of a five-ball over.

Also Read: England Vs West Indies: Phil Simmons Surprisingly Refers To Dom Sibley As 'Whatshisname'

Daryl Harper opens up about Sachin Tendulkar incident

Recently, during an interaction with Asianet Newsable, Daryl Harper said that the decision he gave was correct and he is proud of himself that he could make it without any fears or biases. The Australian umpire also said that when he walks through his garage he is confronted by a huge canvas print of Sachin Tendulkar and Glenn McGrath, taken momentarily after the ball made contact. Daryl Harper also spoke about looking back at the 'Tenducker' decision every day of his life, even though he doesn't get nightmares about it.

Also Read: Jofra Archer Tests Negative For COVID-19 Again, Ends Self-isolation For Training: Report

He also said that ICC officials had informed him that Sachin Tendulkar didn’t note that decision when he assessed his performance on the standard post-match paperwork and that is when he realised that suddenly one-sixth of the world’s population knew his name and they probably didn’t speak very highly of him.

Also Read: Sachin Tendulkar Reveals 'chess Game' With Glenn McGrath In Thrilling 1999 Adelaide Duel

Harper further revealed that when he had met former Indian chief selector MSK Prasad during lunch at Adelaide Oval during the 2018 Australia-India Test match, the former India wicketkeeper told him that Sachin Tendulkar himself believes it was out. MSK Prasad was India’s wicketkeeper in the 1999 Test.

Steve Bucknor reveals giving two wrong decisions against Sachin Tendulkar

Recently, former umpire Steve Bucknor recalled two incidents where he made errors while giving Sachin Tendulkar out. Bucknor, while speaking on Mason and Guests radio programme in Barbados, said that both the mistakes were human. Recalling his LBW decision in Australia, Bucknor said that he gave him out leg before wicket despite the ball going over the top. Recalling the Eden Gardena incident, he said that the ball deviated after passing the bat but there was no touch. But the match was at Eden Gardens and when you are at the Eden and India is batting, you hear nothing.

Sachin Tendulkar stats

Talking about Sachin Tendulkar stats, the Master Blaster's records speak for itself with the cricketer finishing his career as the leading run-getter in international cricket. Sachin Tendulkar has scored 34,357 runs across all three formats. The World Cup winner scored 15,921 runs in 200 Tests, 18426 runs in 463 ODIs and 10 runs in 1 T20 international. He was also the first Indian to reach a double hundred in ODIs when he scored 200 not out off 147 balls against South Africa in Gwalior in 2010.

(COVER IMAGE: SACHIN TENDULKAR / INSTAGRAM )