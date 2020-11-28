GKH Vs GCC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Bangabandhu T20 Cup Match Preview

Gemcon Khulna and Gazi Group Chattogram are set to meet in Match 5 of the Bangabandhu T20 Cup on Saturday, November 28. The match will be played at the Sher-E-Bangla National Stadium at 1:00 pm IST. Here is a look at our GKH vs GCC match prediction and GKH vs GCC Dream11 team.

Bangabandhu T20 Cup 2020



Gemcon Khulna vs Gazi Group Chattogram#BangabandhuT20Cup pic.twitter.com/srmE9x2TlF — Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) November 28, 2020

GKH vs GCC live: GKH vs GCC Dream11 prediction and preview

Both teams have had a positive start to their campaign in the competition. Gemon Khulna have featured in two matches so far in the tournament and have scored a single victory. The team impressed with their performance in their opening encounter against Fortune Barishal and they went on to win the closely fought contest in the very last over.

However, the team went on to lose their subsequent match against Minister Rajshahi and will be keen to get back to their winning ways. They currently occupy the third spot on the points table.

Gazi Group Chattogram have played only a single match so far in the tournament. The team earned a clinical win against Beximo Dhaka. They bundled their opposition for a paltry score of 88 and went on to chase the score comfortably with 9 wickets to spare. They have a strong line-up and will look to make the most of their exceptional start. They are placed at the second position on the table, and they have a chance to become the table-toppers if they go on to win their upcoming clash against Gemon Khulna.

GKH vs GCC Dream11 prediction: Squads for the GKH vs GCC Dream11 team

GKH squad for GKH vs GCC Dream11 team

Mahmudullah (c), Al-Amin Hossain, Anamul Haque, Ariful Haque, Hasan Mahmud, Imrul Kayes, Jahurul Islam, Nazmul Islam, Rishad Hossain, Salman Hossain, Shafiul Islam, Shahidul Islam, Shamim Hossain, Shakib Al Hasan, Shuvagata Hom, Zakir Hasan

GCC squad for GKH vs GCC Dream11 team

Liton Das (c), Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Mehdi Hasan, Mohammad Mithun, Mominul Haque, Mosaddek Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Nahidul Islam, Rakibul Hasan, Sanjit Saha, Shamsur Rahman, Shariful Islam, Shykat Ali, Soumya Sarkar, Taijul Islam, Ziaur Rahman

GKH vs GCC Dream11 prediction: Top picks for GKH vs GCC playing 11

S Sarkar

L Das

S Hasan

S Hossain

GKH vs GCC match prediction: GKH vs GCC Dream11 team

Wicket-keepers: L Das

Batsmen: S Hossain, J Islam, M Haque

All-rounders: A Haque, S Sarkar (c), S Hasan (vc), M Hossain

Bowlers: M Rahman, Shafiul Islam, Shahidul Islam

GKH vs GCC live: GKH vs GCC Dream11 prediction

As per our GKH vs GCC Dream11 prediction, GCC will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The GKH vs GCC Dream11 prediction, top picks and GKH vs GCC Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The GKH vs GCC match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: Bangladesh Cricket / Instagram

