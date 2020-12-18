GKH Vs GGC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Bangabandhu T20 Cup 2020 Final Preview

Gazi Group Chattogram will take on Gemcon Khulna in the finals of the Bangabandhu T20 Cup. The GKH vs GGC match is scheduled to begin at 4:00 pm IST from the Sher-E-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka on Friday, December 18. Here is a look at the GKH vs GGC match prediction, probable GKH vs GGC playing 11 and GKH vs GGC Dream11 team.

Also Read: Sanjay Manjrekar 'amazed' As Virat Kohli Stays Calm After A Horrible Mix-up With Rahane

GKH vs GGC live: GKH vs GGC Dream11 prediction and preview

Both teams had earlier met each other in Qualifier 1 and it was Gemcon Khulna who comfortably won by 47 runs. Gazi Group Chattogram however, bounced back in the qualifier 2 versus Beximco Dhaka with an easy 47-run win over their opponents. In that match, GGC bowled out Beximco Dhaka for just 116 runs. Mustafizur Rahman led from the front, picking up 3 wickets for 3 runs. GGC chased down the target with five balls to spare and enter the final.

Gemcon Khulna captain Mahmudulalh and Gazi Group Chattogram captain Mohammad Mithun with the Bangabandhu T20 Cup 2020 Title ahead of the Final on tomorrow (December 18) 🏆#BangabandhuT20Cup2020 pic.twitter.com/cNjkmhGxc3 — Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) December 17, 2020

GGC did defeat GKH twice in league stage, but they couldn't repeat the same performance last time around. However, the final is a different ball game altogether and both teams will be well prepared to go all the way and lift the title. Fans can expect a really good contest between these two teams

Also Read: Shoaib Akhtar Vows To Make Mohammad Amir A World-class Bowler Under His Guidance

GKH vs GGC Dream11 prediction: Squads for GKH vs GGC probable playing 11

GKH vs GGC Dream11 prediction: GKH squad

Jahurul Islam, Zakir Hasan(w), Imrul Kayes, Mahmudullah(c), Ariful Haque, Shuvagata Hom, Shamim Hossain, Mashrafe Mortaza, Hasan Mahmud, Al-Amin Hossain, Shafiul Islam, Anamul Haque, Nazmul Islam, Salman Hossain , Shahidul Islam, Rishad Hossain

Also Read: ICC Declares Way In Which Teams Can Qualify For T20 World Cup 2022 In Australia

GKH vs GGC Dream11 prediction: GGC squad

Liton Das(w), Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Mithun(c), Shamsur Rahman, Mosaddek Hossain, Nadif Chowdhury, Shykat Ali, Nahidul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Rakibul Hasan, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Sanjit Saha, Mehedi Hasan, Ziaur Rahman, Taijul Islam, Ruyel Miah

Also Read: IPL Sponsors Dream11, Unacademy Proud To Win Top American Business Honour

GKH vs GGC Dream11 prediction: Top picks for GKH vs GGC Dream11 team

Liton Das

Soumya Sarkar

Mustafizur Rahman

Mahmudullah

GKH vs GGC match prediction: GKH vs GGC Dream11 team

GKH vs GGC live: GKH vs GGC Dream11 prediction

As per our GKH vs GGC Dream11 prediction, GGC will be favourites to win the final.

Note: The GKH vs GGC Dream11 prediction, top picks and GKH vs GGC Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The GKH vs GGC match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: Bangladesh Cricket / Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.