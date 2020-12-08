GKH Vs GGC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Bangabandhu T20 Cup Match Preview

Gemcon Khulna take on Gazi Group Chattogram in Match 16 of the Bangabandhu T20 Cup. The GKH vs GGC match is scheduled to begin at 6:00 pm IST from the Sher-E-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka on Tuesday, December 8. Here is a look at the GKH vs GGC match prediction, probable GKH vs GGC playing 11 and GKH vs GGC Dream11 team.

GKH vs GGC live: GKH vs GGC Dream11 prediction and preview

Both teams are currently having a wonderful run in the tournament and occupy the top two spots on the points table. Their only for GGC loss came versus Beximco Dhaka to whom they lost by seven runs. GKH, on the other hand, have four wins as well and will be eager to go to top of the points table by beating GGC in the upcoming clash.

Points Table of Bangabandhu T20 Cup 2020 after Matchday 7.#BangabandhuT20Cup pic.twitter.com/sgMHcRpGmW — Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) December 7, 2020

When these two faced each other earlier in the tournament it was GGC who came out victorious. With four wickets for a mere five runs, Mustafizur Rahman proved to be the difference between both these sides and once again he will be crucial in GGC sucess in this match. The upcoming clash promises to be an exciting one.

GKH vs GGC Dream11 prediction: GKH vs GGC probable playing 11

GKH vs GGC Dream11 prediction: GKH probable playing 11

Jahurul Islam, Zakir Hasan (WK), Imrul Kayes, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah (C), Shamim Hossain, Ariful Haque, Shuvagata Hom, Shahidul Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Al-Amin Hossain

GKH vs GGC Dream11 prediction: GGC probable playing 11

Liton Das (WK), Soumya Sarkar, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Mohammad Mithun (C), Mosaddek Hossain, Shamsur Rahman, Ziaur Rahman, Nahidul Islam, Rakibul Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam

GKH vs GGC Dream11 prediction: Top picks for GKH vs GGC Dream11 team

Liton Das

Soumya Sarkar

Mustafizur Rahman

Shakib Al Hasan

GKH vs GGC match prediction: GKH vs GGC Dream11 team

GKH vs GGC live: GKH vs GGC Dream11 prediction

As per our GKH vs GGC Dream11 prediction, GKH will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The GKH vs GGC Dream11 prediction, top picks and GKH vs GGC Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The GKH vs GGC match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

