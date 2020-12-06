GKH Vs MRA Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Bangabandhu T20 Cup Match Preview

Gemcon Khulna will face Minister Group Rajshahi in the the Bangabandhu T20 Cup on Sunday, December 6. The match will be played at the Sher-E-Bangla National Stadium at 6:00 pm IST. Here is a look at our GKH vs MRA match prediction, probable GKH vs MRA playing 11 and GKH vs MRA Dream11 team.

GKH vs MRA live: GKH vs MRA Dream11 prediction and preview

When these teams faced each other in the third match of the tournament, it was MRA who won the match by 6 wickets. Batting first, GKH scored 146-6 thanks to a fine knock from A Haque, who finished unbeaten on 41. For GK, Mukidul Islam picked up 2 wickets for 44 runs from his 4 overs.

Chasing the target, MRA skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto scored a fine half-century while Rishad Hossain finished with 2 wickets for GKH. This time around, GKH will look to put up a better performance and claim all the points on offer and move up the points table. Fans can expect a cracking contest between these two sides.

GKH vs MRA Dream11 prediction: Probable playing 11 for the GKH vs MRA Dream11 team

GKH vs MRA Dream11 prediction: GKH probable playing 11

Anamul Haque Bijoy (wk), Imrul Kayes, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah (C), Jahurul Islam, Ariful Haque, Shamim Hossain, Shahidul Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Al-Amin Hossain, Shafiul Islam

GKH vs MRA Dream11 prediction: MRA probable playing 11

Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Anisul Islam Emon, Rony Talukdar, Mohammad Ashraful, Mahedi Hasan, Fazle Mahmud, Nurul Hasan Sohan, Farhad Reza, Ebadot Hossain, Arafat Sunny,Mohammad Saifuddin

GKH vs MRA Dream11 prediction: Top picks for GKH vs MRA playing 11

Nazmul Hossain Shanto

Ariful Haque

Shakib Al Hasan

Rony Talukdar

GKH vs MRA match prediction: GKH vs MRA Dream11 team

GKH vs MRA live: GKH vs MRA Dream11 prediction

As per our GKH vs MRA Dream11 prediction, GKH will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The GKH vs MRA Dream11 prediction, top picks and GKH vs MRA Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The GKH vs MRA match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

