GLA Vs GLO Dream11 Prediction, Team And Top Fantasy Picks For T20 Vitality Blast 2021

Glamorgan County will take on the Gloucestershire County Cricket Club in a group stage match of the Vitality Blast 2021. The match is set to begin at 11:00 PM IST (6:30 PM local time) from the Sophia Gardens, Cardiff on June 10, 2021. Here is our GLA vs GLO Dream11 prediction, team, and fantasy top picks.

Vitality Blast 2021: GLA vs GLO preview

Two of the most contrasting teams from the South Group, Glamorgan and Gloucestershire will open up their proceedings at the Vitality Blast 2021 on June 10. After missing out on last year’s final following a loss to the runners-up, Surrey, Gloucestershire will be hoping to go all the way this time around. Notably, the table-toppers only lost two matches, in the last season - to Glamorgan. Meanwhile, Glamorgan, who ended second-last on their group last season, will be looking to end with a better result in 2021. The GLA vs GLO scorecard will be available on the websites of both teams.

GLA vs GLO: Pitch Conditions and Weather Report

The pitch at Sophia Gardens has been a batting-friendly one over the last few years. With an average first innings score of around 165 and pacers getting decent support from the surface, we expect this match to be a high scoring one. Going by previous matches the captain winning the toss should choose to bat first. The GLA vs GLO opener will have a huge role to play in this game. Accuweather predicts no rain for this match. The temperature is expected to be around 19°C, with 77% humidity and 70% cloud cover.

Injury and Availability News

There will be no injury concerns for either team in this match.

GLA vs GLO Dream11 team: Probable Playing XIs

GLA: Colin Ingram, Callum Taylor, Kiran Carlson, Marnus Labuschagne, David Lloyd, Chris Cooke (C & WK) Michael Neser, Andrew Salter, Timm van der Gugten, Ruaidhri Smith, Prem Sisodiya

GLO: Glenn Phillips (WK), Graeme van Buuren, Ian Cockbain, Chris Dent, Jack Taylor (C), Ryan Higgins, Benny Howell, David Payne, Josh Shaw, Tom Smith, Matt Taylor

GLA vs GLO best team: Captain and Vice-Captain Selection

Captain – Marnus Labuschagne, Michael Neser

Vice-Captain – Glenn Phillips, Colin Ingram

Marnus Labuschagne and Glenn Phillips will be perfect options as captain and vice-captain respectively.

GLA vs GLO Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Glenn Phillips

Batsmen – Marnus Labuschagne, Ian Cockbain, Colin Ingram

All-Rounders – David Lloyd, Benny Howell, Ryan Higgins, Michael Neser

Bowlers – David Payne, Josh Shaw, Timm van der Gugten

GLA vs GLO Dream11 Prediction

According to our GLA vs GLO Dream11 prediction, Glamorgan are likely to edge past Gloucestershire and win this match.

Note: The GLA vs GLO player record and as a result, the GLA vs GLO best team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The GLA vs GLO Dream11 team and GLA vs GLO prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: Glamorgan & Gloucestershire County Twitter