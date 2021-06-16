GLA Vs KET Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Fantasy Picks, T20 Blast 2021 Preview

Glamorgan and Kent are set to collide against each other in a Vitality Blast T20 tournament match, which is all set to be played on Wednesday, June 16. The contest between these two teams is all set to take place at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff starting from 9:30 PM (IST). Here’s the GLA vs KET Dream11 prediction, GLA vs KET Dream11 team, GLA vs KET prediction and GLA vs KET scorecard.

GLA vs KET Dream11 team news and preview

Glamorgan is currently 5th in the South Group after playing three matches in the tournament so far. They have registered one win and two losses and are four points off the top spot. The team started off with a 4-run loss against Gloucestershire after which they bounced back with a win against Essex by 7 wickets. The previous match was against Surrey which they lost by 5 wickets. The Chris Cooke-led team will be hoping to be lucky this time around and register a victory in the upcoming match. The team has named an unchanged squad for the match.

Kent are third in the group with three wins and one loss from four matches played so far. Kent won the first three matches beating Hampshire by 38 runs, Middlesex by 16 runs and Gloucestershire by 5 runs. The previous match against Somerset ended with 47 runs defeat. The team has also named an unchanged squad for this fixture.

GLA vs KET weather report

The condition will be partly sunny but thunderstorms are expected during the match which is not good news for both teams. The wind gusts will be around 17 km/h with temperatures hovering around 22 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. With thunderstorms expected during the match, both teams are unlikely to play the full quota of overs, making the GLA vs KET Dream11 prediction a tough one.

GLA vs KET key players

Ahead of the GLA vs KET match, we take a look at the key players for both teams. Coming to the key players for this match, Glamorgan will want Marnus Labuschagne and Andrew Salter to do well for the team in this match and help them to register win in the upcoming match. Kent, on the other hand, would want Fred Klaassen along with Jack Leaning to perform well in this match just like the last match. All these players are expected to do well in this match.

GLA vs KET Dream11 team

GLA vs KET prediction

As per our GLA vs KET prediction, GLA will come out on top in this contest.

