GLA Vs SUR Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Fantasy Picks, T20 Blast 2021 Match Preview

Glamorgan and Surrey are set to collide against each other in a Vitality Blast T20 tournament match, which is all set to be played on Tuesday, June 29. The contest between these two teams is all set to take place at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff starting from 11:00 PM (IST).

Glamorgan are currently in seventh place in the South Group on six points from the nine matches played so far. The team is now left with five matches in the group stage and will look to try and win all of them to stay in contention for a place in the next round. They faced Middlesex in the previous match and lost the match by 7 wickets.

The squad is without opening batsman Nick Selman who tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday as well as Australian pair Marnus Labuschagne and Michael Neser who were identified as possible close contacts and are therefore unavailable for selection. Surrey, on the other hand, are third on the group with 11 points from 9 matches despite the numbers of players hit by injuries. Coming to the squad, Jordan Clark, Jade Dernbach and Ryan Patel dropped out of the squad with Clark unavailable selection after becoming a father for the first time.

There is also a recall for seamer Conor McKerr, while Jason Roy, Sam Curran & Tom Curran are all with England’s white-ball squad and therefore unavailable for selection. Liam Plunkett is unavailable due to a calf strain along with Nico Reifer, James Taylor, Reece Topley and Ben Foakes.

The conditions will be cloudy but there will be no rain interruption expected during the match. The wind gusts will be around 9 km/h with temperatures hovering around 20 degrees Celsius. Despite no chance of rain during the match, it will be interesting to see if both teams will get to play the match, making the GLA vs SUR Dream11 prediction a tough one.

Ahead of the GLA vs SUR match, we take a look at the key players for both teams. Coming to the key players for this match, Glamorgan will want David Lloyd and Dan Douthwaite to step up in the upcoming match. Surrey, on the other hand, would want Will Jacks along with Gus Atkinson to perform well in this match. All these players are expected to do well in this match.

As per our GLA vs SUR Dream11 prediction, GLA will come out on top in this contest.

