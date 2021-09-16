Glenn Maxwell Believes IPL Will Benefit Australia At T20 World Cup; Here's Why

Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell believes that his countrymen will benefit a lot from taking part in the second phase of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in the UAE, which may help them win their maiden World T20 title later this year. Maxwell, who is part of Royal Challengers Bangalore, said that not all the players from the Australian World Cup squad may get a chance to play in the remainder of the IPL in UAE, but they will definitely benefit by just being part of the franchise and training with some of the best players in the world.

"Even if they're not playing (IPL matches), they're training with some of the best players in the world and getting used to it and hopefully we're able to hit the ground running in the World Cup. I think it's a really good lead-in for the guys who are going to be over there. To be able to train in those facilities and acclimatise, it's going to be hot, and to have that extra month there I think it will be valuable for those guys," Maxwell was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

Why had Maxwell missed games for Australia?

Maxwell was one of the few Australian players who had pulled out from national duty during his side's tour of the West Indies and Bangladesh this summer. The 32-year-old explained his decision to pull out from the two back-to-back bilateral series, saying it was due to travelling from bubble to bubble for a long time. Maxwell further noted that his T20 World Cup preparations were hindered by the COVID-19 restrictions imposed in Australia, adding that the players' participation in IPL second leg in UAE will most likely increase his side's chances at the marquee ICC event.

Maxwell looked in great touch during the first phase of IPL 2021 earlier this year, where he helped RCB win games on a couple of occasions. Maxwell had come into this year's IPL on the back of some poor performances for Punjab Kings last season. He was released by Punjab Kings ahead of the IPL 2021 auction, where RCB paid huge bucks to acquire the services of the destructive all-rounder. In IPL 2021, Maxwell scored 223 runs in seven matches at an average of 37.16, his best performance in the tournament in more than five years.

Image: iplt20.com