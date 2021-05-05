Glenn Maxwell 'Chokeslams' Mr. Nags In His Last IPL 2021 Interview, Fans In Splits: WATCH

The 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) came to an abrupt halt after players and staff members of different teams started testing positive for Covid-19 despite being in a bio-bubble environment. After a much-needed halt to the IPL 2021 season, fans would miss the matches until the tournament gets resumed in the later months of the year. The RCB fans would miss the winning momentum of Virat Kohli and the RCB team in 2021.

Mr Nags's last interview featuring Glenn Maxwell

After the IPL suspended news came to light, RCB fans would also have to bid farewell to Mr Nags (aka Danish Sait) for time being as the RCB Insider Show, hosted by Mr Nags himself announced its farewell with the last episode featuring Glenn Maxwell. Always known for his beyond logical thinking, Mr Nags choose to do the episode in a swimming pool to prove that Ahmedabad is not a dry state. At the start of the interview, Glenn Maxwell seemed prepared for Mr Nags, addressing him as the spiritual leader and master strategist of the team.

RCB Insider with Mr. Nags ft. Glenn Maxwell



We’re all sad that IPL had to be cancelled, so we’re bidding farewell to 9 AM videos with this fun-filled episode of @myntra presents RCB Insider with Glenn Maxwell.#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers pic.twitter.com/bdrpwFnDMM — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) May 5, 2021

Everybody knows the ingenious “inflate-deflate” strategy of Mr Nags and Maxwell got a hold of the strategy by using the same on Mr Nags. Nags also took a dig at Maxwell for his tenure with different teams in the IPL while calling him “Kabab Mein Haddi”. Nags also confronted Maxwell with difficult choices like Virat Kohli or AB de Villiers and Sachin Tendulkar or Ricky Ponting.

The choice between Tendulkar and Ponting left Maxwell in splits. The Interview ended with Maxwell giving a hilarious choke slam to Nags in the pool. While Virat Kohli made a cameo in the end telling Maxwell that he has been tolerating Nags since 2015. This fun-filled episode marked the end of 9 am videos and the comical interviews by everyone’s beloved Mr Nags.

Is IPL 2021 cancelled?

Fans might be wondering, "Is IPL 2021 cancelled?". The answer to which is 'Yes', the IPL 2021 has been postponed indefinitely. The IPL suspended news came to light after SRH player Wriddhiman Saha Covid report came positive along with Amit Mishra from Delhi Capitals.

After the Saha Covid report came positive the whole SRH team went into quarantine. By this point, 4 teams in the tournament had reported Covid cases after which the suspension of IPL 2021 became inevitable. In the wake of all the events, the Indian Premier League Governing Council (IPL GC) and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) unanimously decided to postpone IPL 2021 season with immediate effect on Tuesday.

IPL latest news

As per IPL latest news, all the IPL players will be in lockdown for 4 days and will have to pass 3 tests before leaving. While the Indian players are ready to move out from the bio-bubble, the foreign players are awaiting confirmation from the BCCI on the route of travel. The IPL is expected to resume in the month of September, most probably in the UAE.

Image Source: RCB Twitter