Glenn Maxwell Fractures Leg In Freak Accident At Friend's Birthday, Out For Sizeable Time

Australia had a disappointing T20 World Cup campaign after being knocked out in the Super 12 stage itself. The defending champions were knocked out of the tournament due to a poor net run rate compared to that of England. Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell had an underwhelming tournament with the bat scoring 118 runs in 4 innings. However, the cricketer will now miss an extended period of cricket due to an injury.

Glenn Maxwell breaks his leg in a freak accident

According to cricket.com.au reports, Glenn Maxwell's injury happened while attending a birthday party. Maxwell fractured his left fibula after he slipped while running in a backyard with the person celebrating his birthday. Both the person slipped and fell, with Maxwell's leg trapped under the other person with neither person intoxicated. Following the freak injury, Maxwell is ruled out of the one-day series against England but he may also miss the entire BBL with Melbourne Stars depending on the recovery timeline. Sean Abbott has been drafted in place of Maxwell in the squad for the ODI series.

Sharing insight on Glenn Maxwell's injury, Cricket Australia's chief selector George Bailey said, “Glenn is in good spirits. It was an unfortunate accident and we feel for Glenn in the circumstances given he was in great touch in his last few games. Glenn is a critical part of our white ball structure and we will continue to support him through his recovery and rehabilitation.”

Australia vs England ODI series schedule

Following the completion of the T20 World Cup, England will face Australia in three-match ODI series. The first match of the ODI series will begin on November 17 in Adelaide. The second ODI will be played at Sydney Cricket Ground on November 19, while the final ODI will be played at Melbourne Cricket Ground on November 22.