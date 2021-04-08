Glenn Maxwell IPL 2021 Salary: How Much Has Glenn Maxwell Earned From IPL Over The Years?

Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has always been a hot property at IPL auctions. The dynamic batsman's explosive batting abilities have always generated a lot of interest among the franchises. Maxwell has played for multiple IPL franchises and has earned some hefty paycheques from the franchises since making his IPL debut in 2012.

Glenn Maxwell IPL salary over the years

The Australian had an abysmal IPL 2020 where he could only manage 108 runs in the 13 matches (without a single six). Despite his awful form, Maxwell raked in big bucks at IPL 2021 auction. The Glenn Maxwell IPL 2021 bid was won by Royal Challengers Bangalore after they were involved in an intense bidding war with Chennai Super Kings. The Glenn Maxwell IPL 2021 base price was â‚¹2 crore, however, he went for more than seven times his base value by joining the RCB camp for a whopping â‚¹14.25 crore. Ahead of IPL 2021, let's take a look at the Glenn Maxwell IPL salary.

Maxwell's first stint in the IPL came with Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) in 2012 when he was bought by the franchise for just â‚¹10 lakhs. The Victorian-born didn't get many opportunities with Delhi and was subsequently released. The following year in 2013, he was bought by Mumbai Indians for â‚¹5.32 crore. Maxwell once again failed to get the desired opportunities and was released by the franchise.

In 2014, Kings XI Punjab acquired the services of the Australian all-rounder for a price of â‚¹6 crore. Maxwell went on to justify the franchise's faith and money that they invested in him by notching 552 runs in 16 matches at an explosive strike rate of 187.75. The batsman's fantastic form helped Punjab reach the IPl 2014 final where they were beaten by Kolkata Knight Riders.

Maxwell was with Punjab for the next three years at the same price (2015-17) but failed to replicate his form from 2014 and was subsequently released by them ahead of IPL 2018 auction. Despite not being in form, it was Delhi who bought Maxwell at the IPL 2018 auction for a staggering â‚¹9 crore. The 32-year old had another underwhelming season and consequently was released by Delhi.

Maxwell decided to skip IPL 2019 in order to focus on ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. The Aussie all-rounder was once again in the auction pool during IPL 2020 auction. This time his old franchise Punjab decided to show faith in him and bought him for a whopping â‚¹10.75 crore but he once again disappointed them and was released by them.

Despite being so inconsistent, Maxwell has yet again fetched a massive sum from RCB. Glenn Maxwell IPL salary to date is â‚¹63.42 crore. The RCB star will look to repay the franchise's faith by putting in impressive performances and by guiding them to their maiden IPL title.

Maxwell will be in action on Friday as defending champions Mumbai Indians, led by Rohit Sharma, will take on Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore in the opening match of IPL 2021. The MI vs RCB match will be played on Friday, April 9 in Chennai. The MI vs RCB game will get underway at 7:30 PM (IST).

RCB squad

Virat Kohli (Captain), AB de Villiers, Devdutt Padikkal, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Josh Philippe, Pavan Deshpande, Shahbaz Ahmed, Adam Zampa, Kane Richardson, Daniel Sams and Harshal Patel, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Sachin Baby, Kyle Jamieson, KS Bharat, Rajat Patidar, Dan Christian and Suyash Prabhudessai.

Glenn Maxwell net worth

According to reports from networthier.com, the Glenn Maxwell net worth is estimated to be around a whopping $36 million. Much of his earnings come from his earnings as a professional cricketer for the Australian cricket team, with additional income sourced from his contracts in various T20 leagues across the globe. Maxwell's net worth makes him one of the richest Australian cricketers.

SOURCE: RCB INSTAGRAM