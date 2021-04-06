Glenn Maxwell, Kyle Jamieson Take On Yuzvendra Chahal In First RCB Training Session: WATCH

The Royal Challengers Bangalore side are still searching for their maiden title victory in the Indian Premier League. Despite having several T20 stalwarts in their line-up, the Virat Kohli-led side have fallen short year after year in the competition. The franchise have signed a number of prominent players for the 14th edition in an attempt to end their championship drought. RCB's newest recruits Glenn Maxwell and Kyle Jamieson recently took part in their first training session ahead of the impending season.

Glenn Maxwell and Kyle Jamieson's first practice session for IPL 2021

Australia's swashbuckling batsman Glenn Maxwell has established himself as a force to reckon with in white-ball cricket. The player's exploits in the shortest format have made him a top attraction in the Indian Premier League as well. The player's career in the competition took a new turn earlier this year as he was signed by the Royal Challengers Bangalore for the upcoming season.

Maxwell had an underwhelming run last year with Punjab, where the dynamic all-rounder surprisingly failed to hit a single six in the entire tournament. The right-hander will be keen to put up a strong show for his new franchise this year. The RCB team took to their Twitter account to share the 32-year-old's first practice session with the squad.

The Bangalore-based franchise conducted an open net session ahead of their opening clash in Chennai. Maxwell was seen greeting leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal ahead of their practice, and the two were also seen having a fun banter. Along with the Australian cricketer, New Zealand's promising speedster Kyle Jamieson also was seen interacting with his new teammates.

Glenn Maxwell showcased stunning form and was seen hitting the ball cleanly on the given day. He used the reverse sweep to his advantage to counterattack his nemesis, Yuzvendra Chahal. Moreover, he also played the stroke to perfection against fellow Australian all-rounder Daniel Christian. Watch the complete video here -

Glenn Maxwell’s Day Out @Gmaxi_32 came. Maxwell reverse swept. And Maxwell had fun. Watch The Big Show and Kyle Jamieson at their first practice session for #RCB ahead of #IPL2021.#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers pic.twitter.com/naMXQcAROQ — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) April 6, 2021

Kyle Jamieson IPL 2021

While RCB have always had a star-studded batting line-up over the years, they have often struggled with getting their bowling combinations right. The team management has shown a great amount of faith in 26-year-old Kyle Jamieson and the Kiwi pacer could emerge to be the side's premier bowler for this season. RCB had acquired the talented player's services after winning an intense bidding war against the likes of Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings. The Kyle Jamieson IPL 2021 salary of â‚¹15 crore also makes him one of the highest-paid cricketers in IPL 2021.

RCB IPL 2021 schedule

The Royal Challengers Bangalore are scheduled to feature in the opening fixture of the season as they take on the defending champions Mumbai Indians at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on April 9. The entirety of the IPL 2021 season will be played at neutral venues. As per the RCB IPL 2021 schedule, they are slated to play three matches in Chennai, two in Mumbai, four at the newly-renovated Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad and five of them at Kolkata, respectively.

The moment we've all been waiting for! The fixtures for #IPL2021 are out! ðŸ¤©



Which RCB game are you looking forward to the most, 12th Man Army?ðŸ¤”#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers pic.twitter.com/WXj353JQqc — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) March 7, 2021

RCB squad for IPL 2021

RCB squad: Virat Kohli (c), Devdutt Padikkal, Finn Allen (wk), AB de Villiers (wk), Pavan Deshpande, Washington Sundar, Daniel Sams, Yuzvendra Chahal, Adam Zampa, Shahbaz Ahmed, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Kane Richardson, Harshal Patel, Glenn Maxwell, Sachin Baby, Rajat Patidar, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Kyle Jamieson, Daniel Christian, Suyash Prabhudessai, K.S. Bharat.

