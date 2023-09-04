Australian Star Likely To Miss Upcoming ODI Series Against India Due To Ankle Injury

Star Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell may skip this month's ODI series against India as he takes a cautious approach in the run up to the World Cup after his ankle flared up.

Maxwell was ruled out of the just-concluded T20I series against South Africa after he experienced soreness in his left ankle, the same foot he had injured last year.

"I still want to play some part of that India series. But I'm not feeling any pressure on it," Maxwell was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo.

Australia are scheduled to travel to India for a three-match ODI series starting in Mohali on September 22, ahead of the World Cup.

"The selectors and the staff have been brilliant with me as well. They don't want to put too much pressure on me to sort of set that date because they know they've got a bit of extra time before the World Cup.

"So instead of rushing it and probably putting myself a week or two behind, being able to give myself extra time and make sure we get through the whole tournament," he added.

All teams need to submit their 15-member squads to the ICC by September 5 while changes can be made till September 27.

The 34-year-old, who still carries a metal plate in his left leg after fracturing his fibula in a freak birthday party accident last November, was forced to fly home from South Africa early as his ankle flared up after the team's first training session.

"I don't think I could have predicted how sore I was going to be once I got to South Africa. But it was one of those things. Even when I went to train that day, I still felt fine. There was nothing wrong.

"Something just got impinged. I think one of the tendons around my ankle was a little bit inflamed, there's a bit of swelling, so it kept on catching which meant it just gave me a bit of pain.

"Hopefully, the cortisone takes care of that and I can get back up and running to where I was just before I went to South Africa," he added.

The Cricket Australia medical team adopted a conservative approach by sending Maxwell home given the World Cup showpiece event is only weeks away.

"We've probably just got to be a bit smarter going forward. Making sure that my preparation is a bit more managed, I think leading into a flight like that.

"I'm already back in the gym, so I'll probably get back into full training probably this week, so it won't be a long turnaround. It's just knowing that I'm not over the hurdle of the original injury yet," said Maxwell.

After the ODI series against India, Australia will play Netherlands and Pakistan in the World Cup warm matches on September 30 and October 3 respectively.

Australia opened their campaign against hosts India in Chennai on October 8.