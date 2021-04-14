Glenn Maxwell Scores First IPL Fifty In 5 Years, Fans Come Up With Hilarious PBKS Memes

Australia's swashbuckling batsman Glenn Maxwell's Indian Premier League career got a new lease of life as the dynamic cricketer was signed by the Royal Challengers Bangalore during the IPL 2021 auction earlier this year. While the player had a dismal outing last year for the Punjab Kings (Kings XI Punjab), where he surprisingly failed to hit a single six in the edition, he has showcased impressive form during the 14th season of the cash-rich league. The right-hander also scored his first IPL half-century since 2016 as he bailed the RCB side out of trouble during their clash with Sunrisers Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Glenn Maxwell comes to RCB's rescue with gutsy half-century

The Sunrisers Hyderabad and the Royal Challengers Bangalore battled it out in the sixth match of the ongoing Indian Premier League at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday, April 14. David Warner won the toss for SRH and elected to bowl first on the surface. The Hyderabad bowlers bowled spectacularly well against RCB's star-studded batting order. It was Glenn Maxwell who took his side to a decent total with an impactful performance with the bat under pressure.

While Maxwell's performances in the IPL have been deemed underwhelming by many, the Australian all-rounder has already played two valuable knocks for his new franchise in the T20 competition. The player slammed 59 runs from 41 balls against the David Warner-led SRH side and helped the team in posting a target of 150 in the encounter. This was the 7th half-century for the cricketer in the Indian franchise-base T20 competition. Punjab Kings fans took the opportunity to share hilarious memes online as the player crossed the 50-run mark after five long years in the IPL.

Glenn Maxwell IPL 2021: PBKS fans post funny memes after batsman's half-century

#RCBvSRH

Glenn Maxwell calling Preity Zinta after his back to back brilliant knocks : pic.twitter.com/fuLVI3oOfP — VIYA_Viewek (@Gondia_ki_Gochi) April 14, 2021

Glenn Maxwell stats in IPL

The batting all-rounder has played 84 matches so far in the Indian Premier League and he has amassed 1603 runs in those games. According to the Glenn Maxwell stats, he has played with a fabulous strike rate of 153.83 in the tournament. He has scored seven half-centuries in the competition so far and has also picked up 19 wickets. The Glenn Maxwell IPL 2021 salary is set at INR 14.25 crore.

IPL 2021 live score: SRH vs RCB score

At the time of writing this report, the SRH team require 54 runs from 41 balls. They are 96/2 after 13.2 overs. Manish Pandey is at the crease alongside Jonny Bairstow.

RCB managed to post a total of 149 after being asked to bat first in Chennai. Glenn Maxwell with his 59 was the top-scorer for the Virat Kohli-led side. Jason Holder claimed three important wickets in the match, whereas star leg-spinner Rashid Khan also picked up two wickets. For IPL 2021 live score and SRH vs RCB score, one can keep tabs on the social media accounts of the tournament.

