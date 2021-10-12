Glenn Maxwell Sends Strong Message To Trollers After RCB's IPL 2021 Exit

The Royal Challengers Bangalore campaing in IPL 2021 ended on Monday after losing to Kolkata Knight RIders in the eliminator match. The Virat Kohli led team lost the match by 4 wickets to KKR, however the team performed really well to finish league stage campaign third on the IPL 2021 points table behind finalist Chennai Super Kings. For RCB Harshal Patel had an outstanding season with the ball, while Glenn Maxwell had an outstanding tournament with the bat. Glenn Maxwell IPL 2021 ended with him finishing as team's leading run scorer with 513 runs from 15 matches. Despite such a remarkable camapign , Glenn Maxwell found himself being trolled online with the cricketer hitting back at his troller following RCB's defeat.

RCB vs KKR: Glenn Maxwell hits back at online trollers

In the RCB vs KKR match, Glenn Maxwell failed ot deliver with the bat just like he had been doing in the entire tournament. The Australian allrounder was dismissed for just 15 runs by Sunil Narine. Following the poor show with the bat, fans on social media trolled the Australian cricketer for failing to deliver with the bat in such important match. Glenn Maxwell in his post wrote

"Some of the garbage that has been following on social media is absolutely disgusting. We are human beings who are giving our best each and every day. Try being a decent person maybe instead of spreading abuse. Thank you to the REAL fans that shared love and appreciation for the players giving their all! Unfortunately there is some horrible people out there that make social media a horrible place to be. It is unacceptable!!! Please don’t be like them."

Glenn Maxwell stats from past five season

Since his incredible 2014 IPL season, when he made his debut for Punjab Kings, Maxwell has not scored more than 500 runs. In the 2014 edition, Maxwell recorded a total of 552 runs in 16 games. Maxwell then went on to have two straight seasons in which he failed to score more than 200 runs for his team. In 2015, he scored 145 runs in 11 games, and in 2016, he scored 179 runs in 11 games. In 2017, he bounced back, scoring 310 runs in 14 games for a 31.00 average. In the following two seasons, the destructive batter was inconsistent again, scoring 169 runs in 12 matches and 108 runs in 13 matches, respectively.

Glenn Maxwell IPL 2021 journey with the bat had six half-centuries, which is more than any other batsmen inside thethe top-10 run-scorers' list this season. His 6 half centuries is equal to current Orange Cap holder KL Rahul. Maxwell's strike rate of 147.33 is his best since the 2017 edition when he had a strike rate of 173.18. Maxwell's previous highest number of half-centuries had come in the 2014 edition when he had surpassed the 50-run mark 4 times.