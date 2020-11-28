Glenn Maxwell Shuns Poor IPL 2020 Season To Stun Indian Fans With 19-ball 45; Watch Video

Glenn Maxwell had a point to prove when he walked into bat against India in the first ODI in Sydney on Friday. The Australian hard-hitter had endured a turbulent Dream11 IPL 2020 in the lead up to the series against the Men in Blue. However, the 32-year-old quashed all those doubts en route a whirlwind knock that set up the hosts' win in the 1st ODI.

Also Read: Steve Smith Hits 5th Fastest ODI Hundred Of All-time Against India; Watch Highlights

India vs Australia 1st ODI highlights: Glenn Maxwell basks on home turf, scores blistering 19-ball 45

Glenn Maxwell walked into bat after Marcus Stoinis had departed for a duck. Earlier in the innings, Australian skipper Aaron Finch departed having made a well compiled 114, having stitched monumental partnerships with David Warner and Steve Smith. Australia needed impetus in their innings to push their score well above 350 and had set the perfect platform for Stoinis and Maxwell to explode. And while the former failed, the latter did not disappoint, as he hit the Indian bowling attack to all parts of the ground during his short stay at the crease.

Also Read: Jimmy Neesham Reacts To Cricket Fan's Meme On Punjab IPL Stars' Performances On Nov 27

Maxwell was particularly hard on leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal as he raced to a 19-ball 45, laced with five fours and three sixes. The 32-year-old's heroics gave Steve Smith come breathing who also launched his onslaught in the later overs to take Australia to a daunting 374 in their 50 overs. The target, in the end, proved to be too much for visitors, as they succumbed to 66-run defeat despite Shikhar Dhawan and Hardik Pandya's heroics.

Also Read: 'Where Is Your Sixth Bowling Option?', Asks Gautam Gambhir After India's Loss In 1st ODI

India vs Australia 1st ODI highlights: WATCH Maxwell's stroke-filled 45

Maxwell IPL 2020 stats: Australian reveals apologising to KL Rahul

Glenn Maxwell had a torrid time in the UAE, scoring a paltry 108 runs in 13 games during the Dream11 IPL 2020. The 32-year-old also pitched in with three wickets in what was a lacklustre performance by the Australian. Maxwell was the source of heavy trolling throughout the IPL, and netizens spared a thought for KL Rahul who was keeping wickets during the 32-year-old's onslaught on Saturday. Maxwell, in a tweet revealed that he apologised to the Punjab captain for his lack of runs during the IPL, which was one of the key reasons why the side missed out on a playoffs berth.

Also Read: David Warner Continues 'Butta Bomma' Love On Boundary Line, Singer Armaan Malik Reacts

(Image Courtesy: cricket.com.au)

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.