Glenn Maxwell Suggests Leaving In Chartered Flight With Indian Players After IPL 2021

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batsman Glenn Maxwell has said that he and other Australians currently playing in the Indian Premier League would see if they can board the same flight that will take Indian, English, and New Zealand players to the United Kingdom after the tournament is over. Maxwell, who appeared on 'The Final Word Podcast' on April 29, said that if there is no other option available to them after the IPL is over, they would try and get into the same flight that will take Indian players to the UK for WTC final in June. The explosive batsman said that going to England first and then travelling to Australia from there is definitely an option they will be looking at after the IPL concludes.

The Australian government has imposed a ban on all passenger flights from India until May 15. As per reports, the government is also contemplating a law that would punish anyone trying to enter the country after having spent more than two weeks in India. Earlier, the BCCI had assured that IPL will not be over for them until each and every player reaches home, "safe and sound". The BCCI wrote a letter to players and support staff involved in the conduct of the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League, where it assured everyone that the board will ensure the safe return of all participants to their respective destinations.

During the interview, Maxwell also said that the IPL bio-bubble is extremely safe and they are in no way exposed to the outer world. Maxwell also talked about his fellow teammates Adam Zampa and Kane Richardson, who left the IPL mid-season in order to get back home before the situation worsens. Maxwell said he was keeping in touch with them through messages to keep an update about their whereabouts as they were stuck in Mumbai for two days after leaving the bubble to get back to Australia. They finally found a backdoor to Australia via Doha, Qatar, which was not on Australia's travel ban list.

Grim COVID situation in India

India is currently witnessing an unprecedented peak as more people are testing positive in the ongoing second wave than did during the initial high last year. India registered over 3,80,000 fresh infections in the last 24 hours, which is the eighth consecutive day of more than 3 lakh cases in the country. According to data provided by the government, over 3,500 people lost their lives due to COVID-19 on April 29. India has registered 18 million cases so far, of which 2 lakh people have lost their lives. India is running its vaccination programme since January but the sudden surge in cases has scarred the success achieved by doctors and other healthcare professionals over the past few months.

(Image Credit: IPL)