Glenn Maxwell To 'increase Security' After Leaked Wedding Card, Calls It 'a Shock'

Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell is looking to increase security after his wedding card got leaked on social media platforms. The 33-year-old was hoping to tie the knots with Indian-origin Australian citizen Vini Raman in a private ceremony, but the latest developments have prompted him to beef up the securing during his marriage.

"It was not ideal. We've got to get extra security for the wedding now. It was supposed to be a private event and unfortunately, the relatives over in India just got a little bit excited and decide to show a few friends. Next minute, it's in pretty much every paper over there and I'm getting tweeted it by pretty much everyone. So that was a shock. It's been a busy couple of days," he stated to cricket.com.au. Recently, a South Indian actress also posted the wedding card on her Twitter handle.

Glenn Maxwell is currently taking part in the five-match T20I series against Sri Lanka where Australia have already taken an unassailable 3-0 lead. The Victorian is now set to miss the entire tour of Pakistan that starts from March 4.

Glenn Maxwell wedding: All-rounder to miss Pakistan tour due to wedding

Earlier, Maxwell had arranged a "small Hindu wedding" making sure that the dates don't clash with the Pakistan tour. But due to the change of fixtures in the three-match Test series, Maxwell won't be a part of the red-ball games. However, the veteran sounded hopeful of getting picked for the tour of Sri Lanka and India later this year.

"I'd love to be available for the Sri Lanka Test matches this year. There are still other options and other series that I could potentially put my hand up for. It's just got to be the right time, right place and hopefully, I can sneak my way into the squad and add to a couple of Test runs and add a couple of Test caps. That'd be nice," he added.

Maxwell is also set to miss a few matches in the 2022 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). He is one of the three players retained by the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) along with former skipper Virat Kohli and fast bowler Mohammed Siraj.

(Image: Instagram/ @gmaxi_32)