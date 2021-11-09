Glenn Maxwell Uncertain About Taking Part In Australia's Tour Of Pakistan; See Why

Australia's top all-rounder Glenn Maxwell is uncertain about his availability for the Pakistan tour planned for March-April as he and his fiancee are planning to have their much-awaited wedding at that time.

Although the 33-year old Maxwell and pharmacist Vini Raman were engaged in March 2020, they had to delay their wedding plans on several occasions owing to COVID lockdowns and restrictions.

While speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Glenn Maxwell said, "I think it’s great that we’ve got a tour to go back there. I think I saw it was 1998, the last time we went there. Whether I’m going there or not might probably hinge on my fiancee because my wedding is supposed to be on during that time. So, I’m probably not quite the right person to ask that question."

"Cricket Australia is excited about the prospect of touring Pakistan next year for what will be a highly anticipated series in a country so incredibly passionate about the game and their national team."



Nick Hockley, Cricket Australia CEO 🇦🇺 pic.twitter.com/afmx9LUzEl — Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) November 8, 2021

On being asked if his fiancee would consider moving the wedding plans again, the Australian all-rounder replied, "Not a chance. We've already moved it a couple of times, so I think this is it." Meanwhile, Maxwell would be a part of the squad that meets Pakistan in the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup in Dubai on Thursday.

Glenn Maxwell not worried about his batting performances

Although Glenn Maxwell has failed to deliver with the bat in the T20 World Cup so far, he insists it is because the top order has been performing extremely well. The Australian all-rounder has scored 18, 5 and 6 runs so far in the three innings he has gotten the opportunity to bat in.

Speaking of his performances, the 33-year old joked, "I'm not sure if you've noticed, but I've got two not outs back-to-back, which is pretty rare in my career. It means the top order is going really well if I'm not spending that much time out there. I've been in a really good headspace, so hopefully (I'm) not required again or hopefully required for another zero not out and just stay at the other end."

Australia tour of Pakistan schedule

March 3-7: First Test, Karachi

March 12-16: Second Test, Rawalpindi

March 21-25: Third Test, Lahore

March 29: First ODI, Lahore

March 31: Second ODI, Lahore

April 2: Third ODI, Lahore

April 5: Only T20, Lahore