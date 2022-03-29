Australian cricketer Glenn Maxwell tied the knot with Indian-origin Vini Raman in a Tamilian style Indian wedding on 27 March 2022, days after they exchanged vows at their Christian wedding. The video of the couple completing their wedding rituals went viral on social media, as the Indian cricket enthusiasts were left in awe of the chemistry between them. They recently shared a bunch of pictures of their Mehendi ceremony leaving their fans in delight on social media.

Glenn Maxwell and Vini Raman's Mehendi Pictures

Glenn Maxwell and Vini Raman recently took to their respective official Instagram handles and shared a couple of stunning pictures of themselves from their Mehendi ceremony. They posted two pictures of themselves in which the Australian cricketer can be seen holding his wife Vini's hand while she circled in her elegant lehenga. In the pictures, while Glenn Maxwell sported a cyan sherwani with white pants, Vini Raman wore a dazzling floral lehenga. In the caption, they mentioned that these were some of the magical moments at their Mehendi night and further tagged their photographers, stylists, designers and more. The caption read, "Magical moments at our Mehendi Night." (sic)

Moreover, the newly-married couple also shared a loved-up picture of them together in which they both can be seen elegantly posing for the camera with their eyes closed. Take a look-

Earlier last week, the couple took to their official Instagram handles and shared pictures of their intimate Haldi ceremony. The couple shared the picture with the caption, “A little glimpse into our intimate Nalangu/Haldi ceremony wedding week has begun”. In another picture, the couple can be seen sporting huge smiles while taking to the captions saying, “What’s that saying? Happy wife happy life”. The couple got engaged back in 2020 and their Tamilian wedding card went viral on social media last month.

Image: Instagram/@vini.raman