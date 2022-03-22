Glenn Maxwell, Wife Vini Raman Share Glimpse Of 'intimate Haldi Ceremony'; See Pics

Australian cricket superstar Glenn Maxwell tied the knot with Indian-origin Vini Raman in a Christian wedding ceremony on March 18. The couple took to their social media handles on Tuesday and shared pictures from their dream Haldi ceremony ahead of their Tamilian-style wedding on March 27. Sharing the pictures, Raman captioned the first picture saying, “A little glimpse into our intimate Nalangu/Haldi ceremony 💛 wedding week has begun”. They shared another picture a while later where the couple can be seen sporting a smile, with the caption, “What’s that saying? Happy wife happy life”.

Vini Raman is an Indian-origin Australian citizen belonging to a Tamil family based in Australia. She is currently a practicing pharmacist in Melbourne, having completed her studies in medical science, and attended the Mentone Girls Secondary College in Victoria. She accompanied Maxwell at the Australian Cricket Awards in 2019 and 2020 and has been garnering attention on social media ever since. Maxwell is a much-loved cricketer in India and cricket lovers are certainly excited about the fact that Maxwell is tying the wedding knot with a girl of Indian origin.

The couple got engaged back in 2020 and their Tamilian wedding card went viral on social media last month. The wedding card was shared by South Indian actress Kasthuri Shankar on Twitter, with the caption, “GlennMaxwell marrying Vini Raman. Going by the cute traditional Tamil muhurta patrikai, we'd bet there may likely be a TamBram ceremony... Will there be a white gown wedding too? Congratulations Glenn and Vini !”.

Meanwhile, following the Tamilian-style wedding later in the week, Maxwell will fly down to India in order to participate in the 2022 edition of the Indian Premier League. He was one of the three retentions made by Royal Challengers Bangalore ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auction. He made an immediate impact in his debut season for RCB last year and finished as the highest run-scorer for the team ahead of top performers like Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli, and AB de Villiers.