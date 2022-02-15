Glenn Maxwell Will Miss Australia's Tour Of Pakistan Owing To Upcoming Wedding

Australia's top all-rounder Glenn Maxwell confirmed on Tuesday that he will miss the forthcoming tour to Pakistan owing to his upcoming wedding with fiancee Vini Raman.

And that is not it as the 33-year old could also miss the initial few matches of the Indian Premier League (IPL) as well. While the schedule of the IPL 2022 matches has not been confirmed yet, Maxwell is expected to miss the initial few games slated to be held in April.

Maxwell to miss Australia vs Pakistan series due to his wedding

While speaking to Fox Sports on Tuesday, Glenn Maxwell said, "Originally when I organised the dates with CA there was a two-week gap where I could potentially have it. So when I sorted that out I was pretty happy that I wasn't going to be missing in any series. And then I came to the [CA] contract meeting midway through last year and they said well this is [when] the Pakistan series [is on] and I thought well obviously that's changed since the last conversation we had."

However, Maxwell did inform his fans in November last year that he may need to skip Australia vs Pakistan series entirely due to his wedding plans with Indian-origin Australian pharmacist Vini Raman. The 33-year old had told reporters, "I think it's great that we've got a tour to go back there (Pakistan). I think I saw it was 1998, the last time we went there. Whether I'm going there or not might probably hinge on my fiancee because my wedding is supposed to be during that time. So, I'm probably not quite the right person to ask that question."

Even though the couple were engaged in March 2020, they had to delay their wedding plans on several occasions owing to the COVID lockdowns and subsequent restrictions. When Maxwell was asked if his fiancee would reconsider moving the wedding plans again, the Australian all-rounder replied, "Not a chance. We've already moved it a couple of times, so I think this is it." And now, it is confirmed that the wedding of Maxwell and Raman will indeed not be postponed any further.

Australia vs Pakistan schedule

March 4-8: First Test, Rawalpindi

March 12-16: Second Test, Karachi

March 21-25: Third Test, Lahore

March 29: First ODI, Rawalpindi

March 31: Second ODI, Rawalpindi

April 2: Third ODI, Rawalpindi

April 5: Only T20, Rawalpindi

Image: AP, PTI