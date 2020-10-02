Glenn Maxwell's Fiancee Vini Raman Hits Back At Troll Criticizing Their Relationship

Athletes' performance has always drawn criticism, even in the best of circumstances. The forest fire of social media has only led to the criticism being magnified with athletes growing increasingly frustrated with the shots taken at them from far and wide. The situation of Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell is one such case in point, whose fiancee Vini Raman faced the heat this week with one fan taking a jibe at the explosive Australian.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Maxwell's fiancee shuts down troll

Glenn Maxwell is currently plying his trade with Punjab in the ongoing Indian Premier League (Dream11 IPL 2020). However, he is not having the best of time with the bat as he continues to register low scores with the bat. Recently, Vini Raman posted a throwback picture with the cricketer in which she expressed her feelings about missing him.

Following the post, one fan posted a nasty comment mocking the cricketer over his mental health issues. Last year, Glenn Maxwell opened up on his mental health issues and his fight against depression. Following the issue, Maxwell took a break from cricket. When this comment came to Raman's notice, Maxwell's fiancee gave a fitting reply to the social media troll.

A look at Glenn Maxwell's performance and Punjab's Dream11 IPL 2020 squad

The all-rounder has racked up just 30 runs from 4 matches so far and Punjab will be hoping for him to fire if they intend to stay in contention for a place in the Dream11 IPL 2020 playoffs. Coming to the Punjab Dream11 IPL 2020 squad, the team looks strong on paper having brought in nine players including Glenn Maxwell and West Indies pacer Sheldon Cottrell during the auction.

Punjab Dream11 IPL 2020 squad

KL Rahul (Captain), Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Sarfaraz Khan, Mandeep Singh, Sheldon Cottrell, Ishan Porel, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Arshdeep Singh, Hardus Viljoen, Murugan Ashwin, J Suchith, Harpreet Brar, Darshan Nalkande, Glenn Maxwell, Jimmy Neesham, Chris Jordan, Krishnappa Gowtham, Deepak Hooda, Tajinder Singh Dhillon, Nicholas Pooran, Prabhsimran Singh

