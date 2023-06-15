Glenn McGrath Gives His View On Gill's Controversial Catch In WTC Final; 'If An Indian...'

Why you're reading this: Australia humiliated India in the World Test Championship final as the Aussies registered a massive 209-run victory. Shubman Gill's dismissal was the subject of controversy as the ball appeared to have touched the ground when the catch was taken. It proved to be a crucial point in the game as India went on to lose the game on the very same day.

3 things you need to know

This was India's second loss in an WTC final

Australia became the first cricket side to claim all possible ICC men's trophies

The third WTC cycle will kickstart from the Ashes 2023.

Glenn McGrath delivered his verdict on Shubman Gill's catch

Gill became the victim of Jason Boland in the second innigs too as Cameron Green jumped to his left to take a stunning catch. But both Shubman and Rohit Sharma felt the catch was not clean and the onfield umpires sent it upstairs for further review.

No soft signal was delivered due to the new ICC rule. After reviewing several footages and replays from a number of angles third umpire Richard Kettleborough decided his fingers were underneath the ball at the time of the catch.

There have been several debates regarding the catch and Glenn McGrath revealed he is happy with the decision.

"I think most of those catches are out. We find ways to give it not out which I like to go the other way. So, I was happy with it."

"And if it was India taking that catch, I would have been happy too. I'm not just saying from an Australian perspective but the way it goes."

The Australian pacer also made a bold prediction about the upcoming Ashes series as he predicted a 5-0 whitewash of England by his country.

"It (WTC) was a perfect lead-up for Australia into the Ashes, gives them a lot of confidence and to play in the conditions. So, I think they are in a good spot.

"England, there's a lot of talk about Bazball and I'm a big fan. I like that backing yourself, going out there, being positive, fourth innings to go out and play your shot, it's an aggressive mindset, and if you can get on top of the bowlers, you can score runs quickly and put the pressure back on them.

"My prediction is 5-nil."