Glenn McGrath Lauds India's Newest Pace Sensation Prasidh Krishna On Impressive ODI Debut

Australian pace legend Glenn McGrath has come forward and congratulated Team India's emerging pace sensation Prasidh Krishna on his impressive international debut during the first ODI between India and England at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Tuesday.

It was indeed a dream debut for Prasidh as he became the first Indian bowler to pick up four wickets on ODI debut.

'Congratulations Prasidh': Glenn McGrath

Taking to Instagram, 'Pigeon' congratulated the youngster for his figures of 4/54 as a result of which he broke the Indian record for most wickets taken by a bowler on debut in the 50-overs format.

Prasidh Krishna makes his presence felt at the highest level right away

The Bengaluru fast bowler was very impressive with the ball in hand right away in his first outing at the international level as he accounted for a few big guns of England's famed batting line-up as they threatened to take the game away from India after having scored 317 in the first innings. He first accounted for an in-form Jason Roy for 46, before picking up the big wicket of star all-rounder Ben Stokes cheaply for just a single in his very next over after the middle-order batsman was promoted up the order at number three as a pinch-hitter.

The tall speedster then dismissed a well-set Sam Curran (18) when it appeared that the middle-order batsman was looking in a good rhythm. The Karnataka cricketer finished off the proceedings by removing the last man Tom Curran as the visitors were bundled out for 251 in the 43rd over as India registered an emphatic win by 66 runs to go 1-0 up in the three-match series.