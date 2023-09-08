Glenn McGrath Shows No Sign Of Fear As He Catches 3 Pythons At His Home - WATCH

Glenn McGrath is one of the best cricketers of all time. Taking on the Australian jerseys in the late 1990s to early 2000s, he was one of the feared bowlers during the era. The 53-year-old has been known for his fearless acts and strong bowling on the pitch.

3 things you need to know

McGrath made his Australia debut in 1993

McGrath retired from international cricket in 2007

McGrath played for Delhi Daredevils in the IPL

McGrath stands unfazed in front of pythons

Three coastal carpet pythons unexpectedly invaded Glenn McGrath's home on Thursday, September 7, causing him to have an unpleasant encounter. The 53-year-old former cricketer had to contend with the snakes for some time, but he was able to control the circumstances.

On his social media page, Glenn McGrath posted a video of this unusual encounter. In the video, he said that with Sara Leonardi McGrath's help, he was able to successfully return the pythons to the jungle, where they belonged in the first place. The former cricket player had a strange but ultimately unharmful meeting with some animals, and he behaved responsibly to ensure the snakes' safe return to their habitat.

During the time the coastal carpet pythons were in their home, Glenn McGrath's wife, Sara, was very loud and worried that the snakes were dangerous and might bite the cricketer. Glenn McGrath was very cool and collected as he dealt with the snakes, even though Sara seemed nervous. He used a mop to get the pythons out of their home safely, taking care not to hurt anyone. McGrath's level-headedness helped solve this issue and keep anyone from getting hurt or bit by a snake. Sara yelled:

“That one’s aggro, that one is aggro. I don’t want to be videoing this. You’re going to get bit, you’re going to get bit!”

