Last Updated:

Glenn McGrath Was A "Nightmare" With The Ball As Legends Pay Tribute To Former Pacer

The ICC has honoured the brilliant cricket career of the iconic Australian fast bowler Glenn McGrath followed by a tribute given by other cricket legends.

Written By
Shubham Birwadkar
Glenn McGrath

Former Australian bowler Glenn McGrath is one of the most celebrated fast bowlers in the history of cricket. Known for his fierce bowling attack, McGrath has made his mark on the Australian cricket circuit through his bowling career. The International Cricket Council (ICC) has recently honoured the brilliant cricket career of the Australian fast bowler followed by a tribute given by other cricket legends.

Cricket legends pay tribute to Glenn McGrath

The International Cricket Council (ICC) took to Twitter on Tuesday to honour the brilliant cricket career of Glenn McGrath through a video tribute that featured many cricket legends. Former cricket players like Jaques Kallis, Graeme Smith, Michael Vaughan, Mahela Jayawardene and Mike Atherton recollected the impact of Glenn McGrath on the field who is also inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame. Former South African all-rounder Jaques Kallis considered McGrath as one of the best bowlers of his time while Graeme Smith said that McGrath managed to land the bowl in areas that led to so many questions for the batsman, signifying his bowling variation on the pitch.

Graeme Smith also said that not many batsmen were able to get on top of McGrath during his time. Former English cricketer Michael Vaughan remembered McGrath as a nightmare while facing him from the 22 yards whether it was with the red or white ball. Another former English cricketer Mike Atherton said that McGrath was instrumental in making Australia a champion team during his career. Mahela Jayawardene also addressed the brilliance of McGrath saying that the Australian unit during McGrath’s time was always tough to face since it was such a good unit.

READ | ICC Instructs BCCI to include another Middle East country with UAE for 2021 T20 World Cup

Glenn McGrath career recap

Glenn McGrath's career in the international circuit began when he made his Test debut against New Zealand on November 12, 1993, and later made his ODI debut in the same year against South Africa on December 9, 1993. For the longest time, McGrath's record of 26 wickets in the 2007 World Cup was registered as the most number of wickets in the World Cup edition until it was broken by Mitchell Starc in 2019. His record also includes dismissing the most number of batsmen for ducks in Test cricket with 104 wickets. For his contribution, McGrath was inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame on January 4, 2013.

READ | Steve Smith birthday post from ICC makes Indian fans explode: WATCH

Glenn McGrath stats for his bowling career

Glenn McGrath has played 124 Test matches while taking 563 wickets, including 3 10-wicket hauls. He also played 250 ODI matches while taking 381 wickets and maintaining an economy of 3.88. McGrath has also played a total of 14 IPL matches in his career.

READ | Brett Lee backs Kohli to win first ICC title as captain as he steps up on 'big occasions'

Image Source: ICC Twitter

READ | T20 World Cup set to move out of India; BCCI suggests Oman alongside UAE to ICC: Report
READ | Winning WTC would be big feather in Virat Kohli's cap: Parthiv bullish of elusive ICC gong
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND