Glenn Phillips' Outrageous Catch In T20 Blast Game Sends Internet Into Frenzy; WATCH

Image Credits: @VitalityBlast/@ICC/Twitter
New Zealand's Glenn Phillips on Friday took social media by storm after he pulled off a spectacular catch in the ongoing T20 Vitality Blast 2021 group stage match. Glenn Phillips pulled off an almost impossible-looking catch while Gloucestershire took on Middlesex at the College Ground in Cheltenham. At the time of publishing this story, Middlesex needed 50 runs in 4 overs to defeat Gloucestershire in the group stage match.
The incident took place in the third over of the second innings when Middlesex was chasing a competitive target of 172 runs. In the third over of the match, Middlesex opener Stephen Eskinazi tried to smash Matt Taylor for six, however, he miss-timed it. Then, Glenn Phillips came running from the back-foot point and leapt like a frog to grab a stunning catch. Stephen Eskinazi was dismissed on 9 runs courtesy of the brilliance of Glenn Phillips in the field.
WHAT A WORLDIE 😱— Vitality Blast (@VitalityBlast) July 9, 2021
Glenn Phillips take a bow 👏
Watch #Blast21 LIVE: https://t.co/YlrUmoId41 pic.twitter.com/tRDw651orZ
This is marvelous catch by Glenn Phillips, absolutely fantastic. pic.twitter.com/ApDXrYDESF— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) July 9, 2021
Oh wow, wow wow wow Glenn Phillips. Jesus christ pic.twitter.com/vtUwGVMq6f— Charlie 🇦🇷 (@_CJAV) July 9, 2021
Glenn Phillips are you for real?!— Sritama Panda (@cricketpun_duh) July 9, 2021
What a catch that 🤯
pic.twitter.com/o6ZmB9cW2q
Oh my life Glenn Phillips. pic.twitter.com/yOdclaG452— Shot Mate. (@ShotMate_) June 24, 2021
Glenn Phillips defying gravity over in the @VitalityBlast👏 pic.twitter.com/EjJGfVqhL8— England's Barmy Army (@TheBarmyArmy) July 9, 2021
Earlier, Glenn Phillips played the 'most outrageous shot' during Glamorgan versus Sussex as reverse-sweeped a delivery for a six. Glenn Phillips stood a foot outside his leg stump and then switched his stance and reverse scooped a full ball into the stands at the Ashley Down Road End in Bristol.
The most outrageous shot you will ever see 🤯@glenndominic159 shows all three stumps and then reverse scoops for 6!#Blast21 live: https://t.co/YlrUmoqCct pic.twitter.com/vb1lvGXepv— Vitality Blast (@VitalityBlast) June 24, 2021
