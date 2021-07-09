Last Updated:

Glenn Phillips' Outrageous Catch In T20 Blast Game Sends Internet Into Frenzy; WATCH

New Zealand's Glenn Phillips on Friday took social media by storm after he pulled off a spectacular catch in the ongoing Vitality Blast 2021 group stage game

New Zealand's Glenn Phillips on Friday took social media by storm after he pulled off a spectacular catch in the ongoing T20 Vitality Blast 2021 group stage match. Glenn Phillips pulled off an almost impossible-looking catch while Gloucestershire took on Middlesex at the College Ground in Cheltenham. At the time of publishing this story, Middlesex needed 50 runs in 4 overs to defeat Gloucestershire in the group stage match. 

Glenn Phillips' catch in Gloucestershire vs Middlesex match

The incident took place in the third over of the second innings when Middlesex was chasing a competitive target of 172 runs. In the third over of the match, Middlesex opener Stephen Eskinazi tried to smash Matt Taylor for six, however, he miss-timed it. Then, Glenn Phillips came running from the back-foot point and leapt like a frog to grab a stunning catch. Stephen Eskinazi was dismissed on 9 runs courtesy of the brilliance of Glenn Phillips in the field. 

Watch Glenn Phillips' catch Here

Glenn Phillips 'outrageous' shot

Earlier, Glenn Phillips played the 'most outrageous shot' during Glamorgan versus Sussex as reverse-sweeped a delivery for a six. Glenn Phillips stood a foot outside his leg stump and then switched his stance and reverse scooped a full ball into the stands at the Ashley Down Road End in Bristol. 

