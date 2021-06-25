Glenn Phillips Trumps AB De Villiers By Playing Outrageous Shot In T20 Blast Game: WATCH

The rise of T20 cricket has paved way for the batsmen using a plethora of unorthodox strokes in an attempt to gain an edge on the opposition bowlers. While the likes of AB de Villiers and Glenn Maxwell have often enthralled viewers by adapting to creating ways to score runs, New Zealand's Glenn Phillips was the latest to join the party with his fantastic reverse scoop against a fast bowler. The 24-year-old, who is currently plying his trade for Gloucestershire in the ongoing T20 Blast 2021, slammed the Glamorgan side all around the park in their clash on Thursday to help his side claim a crucial 34-run victory.

Glenn Phillips takes a cue out of AB de Villiers' book with his outrageous stroke

The Kiwi international was at his destructive best during a T20 Blast 2021 fixture against Glamorgan on Thursday at the County Ground, Bristol. The right-hander slammed an unbeaten 91 from just 41 deliveries to take his side to an imposing first innings total of 216 on the surface. While the dynamic batter hit as many as 6 maximums in the day, it was the Glenn Phillips reverse scoop that garnered attention from all quarters.

It was during the 18th over of Gloucestershire's innings when Phillips outsmarted pacer Daniel Douthwaite with a courageous stroke. The batsman took his guard wide of the leg stump for the particular delivery, tempting the bowler to aim at his stumps. Howeover, while the seamer did bowl at Phillips's stumps, the New Zealander used the reverse scoop to his advantage to get six runs off the ball. Watch the Glenn Phillips reverse scoop video here:

The most outrageous shot you will ever see 🤯@glenndominic159 shows all three stumps and then reverse scoops for 6!#Blast21 live: https://t.co/YlrUmoqCct pic.twitter.com/vb1lvGXepv — Vitality Blast (@VitalityBlast) June 24, 2021

Gloucestershire's target of 217 proved to be too much for the opposition as Glamorgan could only manage to score 182 runs in response. After their 34-run victory in the important encounter, the Gloucestershire currently sit comfortably right at the top of the points table of the South Group. After having played 8 games in the T20 competition this season, they have four wins to their name.

Glenn Phillips stats in international cricket

The talented youngster has featured in 25 T20Is for the New Zealand team in international cricket. According to the Glenn Phillips stats, the exciting batter has accumulated 505 runs for his country in the shortest format at a decent average of 28.06 and a healthy strike rate of 149.41. Furthermore, he also has played a Test match for the Blackcaps in which he managed to score 52 runs.

