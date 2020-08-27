GLO VS NOR Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Vitality T20 Blast Live

The Gloucestershire cricket team will square off against Northamptonshire in their inaugural match of the Vitality T20 Blast. Both the sides will eye this contest to get their first points on the board. The GLO vs NOR match will take place at the County Ground, Bristol. The GLO vs NOR live match will commence at 6:30 PM (IST). Here is our GLO vs NOR Dream11 team, GLO vs NOR Dream11 prediction and GLO vs NOR Dream11 top picks.

GLO vs NOR Dream11 prediction and preview

The Gloucestershire team had an impressive season last year, where they managed to secure a quarter-final berth. They will strive to go beyond their last season's success as they take on Northamptonshire in their opening contest. Northamptonshire, on the other hand, did not get going last season and will look to turn the tables around in this campaign by starting on a winning note. Northamptonshire failed to make it to the quarter-finals last season.

GLO vs NOR Dream11 prediction: GLO vs NOR Dream11 team, squad list

GLO vs NOR Dream11 team, Gloucestershire squad

Jack Taylor (Captain), Chris Dent (Wicket-keeper), James Bracey, Ian Cockbain, Ben Charlesworth, Miles Hammond, Ryan Higgins, George Scott, David Payne, Graeme van Buuren, George Hankins, Josh Shaw, Tom Smith, Jack Taylor, Matt Taylor

GLO vs NOR Dream11 team, Northamptonshire squad

Josh Cobb (Captain), Ricardo Vasconcelos (Wicket-keeper), Gareth Berg, Nathan Buck, Brandon Glover, Rob Kough, Richard Levi, Blessing Muzarabani, Adam Rossington (Wicket-keeper), Ben Sanderson, Tom Sole, Paul Stirling, Alex Wakely, Graeme White, Saif Zaib

GLO vs NOR Dream11 prediction: PES vs MUL Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: Adam Rossington

Batsmen: Paul Stirling (Captain), Richard Levi, Alex Wakely, Miles Hammond, Ben Charlesworth

Bowlers: Graeme White, Gareth Berg, Ben Sanderson, Josh Shaw

All-Rounders: George Scott (Vice-captain), Josh Cobb

GLO vs NOR Dream11 prediction

Gloucestershire start off as favourites to win as per our GLO vs NOR Dream11 prediction.

Note: Please keep in mind that our GLO vs NOR Dream11 prediction is made with our own analysis. Our GLO vs NOR Dream11 team is not bound to guarantee positive results in your games.

Image Courtesy: Vitality Blast Twitter