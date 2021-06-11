GLO Vs SUS Dream11 Prediction, Team And Top Picks For T20 Blast

The upcoming match of the Vitality Blast T20 tournament is all set to take place between the Gloucestershire and the Sussex Sharks on June 11. The Gloucestershire vs Sussex encounter of the Vitality Blast T20 tournament is all set to take place at the Bristol County Ground, Bristol, starting from 11:00 p.m. (IST). Here’s the GLO vs SUS Dream11 prediction including the player record and the GLO vs SUS Dream11 team prediction before the match.

GLO vs SUS player record ahead of the match

From the Gloucestershire team, Glenn Phillips will be a favourite pick due to his ability to score runs which saw him play a knock of 44 runs in the last match. All eyes will also be Benny Howell due to his brilliant all-round display in the last match. Benny Howell scored 30 runs in the last match while taking 3 wickets. From the Sussex team, Phil Salt will be a favourite pick due to his batting prowess at the top order. Similarly, Chris Jordon will be an important pick as a bowler due to his vast T20 experience.

Probable Playing XI for GLO vs SUS Dream11 team

Gloucestershire: Miles Hammond, Chris Dent, Ian Cockbain, Glenn Phillips (wk), Jack Taylor (c), Ryan Higgins, Benny Howell, Graeme van Buuren, David Payne, Josh Shaw, Tom Smith

Sussex: Phil Salt (wk), Luke Wright (c), Travis Head, Delray Rawlins, David Wiese, Ravi Bopara, Chris Jordon, Tymal Mills, George Garton, Will Beer, Henry Crocombe

Captain and Vice-captain selection for GLO vs SUS best team

Captain – G. Phillips

Vice-captain – B. Howell

The favourable GLO vs SUS Dream11 team

Wicketkeepers – P. Salt, G. Phillips (C)

Batsmen – T. Head, M. Hammond, C. Dent

All-rounders – D. Wiese, R. Bopara, B. Howell (VC)

Bowlers – C. Jordon, J. Shaw, T. Smith

Ahead of the GLO vs SUS opener, both the teams are evenly matched on paper due to the quality of players in both squads. However, the Gloucestershire team will be expected to perform slightly better in the GLO vs SUS scorecard. The GLO vs SUS opener prediction can see the Gloucestershire team win the upcoming match to move ahead in the T20 Blast points table.

Note: The GLO vs SUS Dream11 prediction is made based on various statistics of the game. The GLO vs SUS scorecard prediction does not guarantee positive results and should be considered as a means to get informed and entertained.

Image Source: Gloucestershire Cricket Twitter