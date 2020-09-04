GLO Vs WOR Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Vitality T20 Blast Live

Gloucestershire will battle it out against Worcestershire Rapids in the Vitality T20 Blast on Friday, September 4, 2020. The match will commence at 6.30 pm (IST) and is slated to be played at County Ground, Bristol. GLO vs WOR live streaming will be available on the ECB website, while the live score updates will be provided on the social media handles of the two teams. Here is our GLO vs WOR Dream11 prediction, preview, top picks and GLO vs WOR Dream11 team.

Also Read | LAN vs DER Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Vitality T20 Blast live

GLO vs WOR live: GLO vs WOR Dream11 prediction and preview

Match Preview: Gloucestershire v Worcestershire Rapids 📰



Gloucestershire could make it three @VitalityBlast wins in a row when @WorcsCCC make the trip to Bristol tomorrow 🏏



Read the full preview ⬇#GoGlos 💛🖤 — Gloucestershire Cricket🏏 (@Gloscricket) September 3, 2020

Gloucestershire occupy the second spot in the Central Group having bagged five points in four matches. The team have managed to pick up two victories while suffering a reversal in fortunes in one outing. One match ended without a result amid rain interruption. On the other hand, Worcestershire will look to turn their season around, having managed no victories in the competition so far. The team have suffered three defeats, while one contest was abandoned.

Also Read | Vitality T20 Blast DUR vs YOR live streaming in India, pitch and weather report, preview

GLO vs WOR Dream11 prediction: GLO vs WOR Dream11 team, squad list

GLO vs WOR Dream11 team: Worcestershire Squad

Hamish Rutherford, Riki Wessels, Jack Haynes, Jake Libby, Ben Cox(w), Ross Whiteley, Ed Barnard(c), Daryl Mitchell, Dillon Pennington, Patrick Brown, Adam Finch, Brett DOliveira, Charlie Morris, Josh Tongue, Ben Twohig

GLO vs WOR Dream11 team: Gloucestershire Squad

Miles Hammond, Chris Dent, Ian Cockbain, Jack Taylor(c), Ryan Higgins, James Bracey(w), George Scott, Graeme van Buuren, Tom Smith, David Payne, Matt Taylor, Benny Howell, Josh Shaw, George Hankins, Ben Charlesworth

GLO vs WOR Dream11 prediction: GLO vs WOR Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: Ben Cox

Batsmen: Hamish Rutherford, Riki Wessels, Chris Dent, Jack Haynes

All Rounders: Ryan Higgins, Benny Howell

Bowlers: Charlie Morris, David Payne, Tom Smith, Patrick Brown

Also Read | SOM vs WAS Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Vitality T20 Blast live

GLO vs WOR live: GLO vs WOR Dream11 prediction and top picks

Gloucestershire: Ryan Higgins (c), Benny Howell

Worcestershire Rapids: Ben Cox, Riki Wessels (vc)

GLO vs WOR match prediction

Gloucestershire, citing the recent run of form and their position in the competition, start off as the favourites in the game.

Also Read | Vitality T20 Blast GLO vs WOR live streaming in India, pitch and weather report, preview

Note: The GLO vs WOR match prediction is based on our own analysis. The GLO vs WOR Dream11 team and top picks do not guarantee positive results.

Image courtesy: gloscricket.co.uk