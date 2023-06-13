'Go Ahead And Bash West Indies': Sunil Gavaskar Launches Scorching After WTC Loss - WATCH

Why you're reading this: India lost to Australia in the World Test Championship final as the Aussies recorded a 2019 runs victory in the summit clash. Pat Cummins and Co dominated most of the sessions in the one-off Test as the Indian team lost their second WTC final in succession. Criticism poured in from all parts of the world following their harrowing defeat in another ICC event.

3 things you need to know

The likes of Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma failed to showcase their form in WTC final

The return of Ajinkya Rahane proved to be a major boost for Indian team as he emerged to be the lone warrior in this match.

This is the second edition of World Test Championship

Sunil Gavaskar lambasted Indian team after WTC final poor show

Former Indian opener Sunil Gavaskar tore apart the Indian team as he lambasted them for winning only bilateral series. He cited the example of the upcoming West Indies series as he said Virat Kohli and Co will bash the cricketing minnows.

Sunil Gavaskar speaking his heart out.



Bang on Sunny G pic.twitter.com/CXGrqvgHiZ — Arya Harish (@iAryaHarish) June 11, 2023

"Yeah, we've got now two matches against the West Indies. West Indies are not the best team in the world. You go and hammer them 2-0 or 3-0, whatever the matches are.

"Doesn't mean that, you know, because when you come across and maybe you get to the finals, maybe two years down the road and you're playing Australia again and you're going to make the same mistakes, how do we win the trophy?"

People supported Gavaskar's comments on social media.

We should put the Indian score card of last TEST final and this test final together and see. In both the matches we failed to cross 300 and that’s pathetic. If you want to win a test you ahve to score 400 plus. See the stats of all winning teams and it will be clear. — Vishwas Paranjpe (@VishwasParry) June 11, 2023

Test match gives every player a second chance ( 2nd inning ) and if players don’t correct their mistakes in the 2nd chance, then they don’t deserve to win the match.

Australia played like a Pro team and in fact they are Pro team. — Vidya (@Vidya269049464) June 11, 2023

Indian team will travel to West Indies to play a number of matches in all formats. The men in Blue are slated to be involved in two Test matches, five T20is and three ODI games.