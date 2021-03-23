'Go Shine Boy': Dinesh Karthik Sends His Best Wishes To Debutant Prasidh Krishna

Veteran wicket-keeper batsman Dinesh Karthik sent his congratulatory message to pacer Prasidh Krishna who made his international debut during the first ODI between India and England at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Tuesday.

Both Karthik and Prasidh represent two-time winners Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League. In fact, their association with the franchise dates back to the 2018 edition of the tournament when the latter had made his IPL debut under 'DK'.

'Go shine boy': Dinesh Karthik

“Prasidh, I am one of the happiest for you for what has happened today. When we picked you in 2018, I had no doubt that the way you bowled. It was a matter of time before you represent the country. The time has come. Go, shine boy. I am sure you will do a fabulous job. Good luck with everything and I am sure your international career will be really good,” said Dinesh Karthik while interacting in a video posted by KKR on their official Twitter handle. READ | Sanjay Manjrekar elated after Krunal Pandya & Prasidh Krishna receive maiden ODI caps

Prasidh Krishna makes his presence felt at the highest level right away

The Bengaluru fast bowler was very impressive with the ball in hand right away in his first outing at the international level as he accounted for a few big guns of England's famed batting line-up as they threatened to take the game away from India after having scored 317 in the first innings. He first accounted for an in-form Jason Roy for 46, before picking up the big wicket of star all-rounder Ben Stokes cheaply for just a single in his very next over after the middle-order batsman was promoted up the order at number three as a pinch-hitter.

The tall speedster then dismissed a well-set Sam Curran (18) when it appeared that the middle-order batsman was looking in a good rhythm. The Karnataka cricketer has so far managed to register figures of 3/54 from his eight overs at an economy rate of 6.80 including a maiden.