Goa Village Fines Ex-cricketer Ajay Jadeja Rs. 5,000 Over Open Garbage Dumping

Former India cricketer Ajay Jadeja has been fined Rs. 5,000 for allegedly dumping garbage in a village in Goa. According to myKhel.com, Jadeja lives in Aldona Village in North Goa, which borders Nachinola Village, where the former India international allegedly had his garbage dumped. As per the report, the village authorities discovered a bill with Jadeja's name on it in the waste, so they approached the Gujarat-born cricketer and asked him not to dump garbage in the open. Jadeja willingly agreed not to repeat the offense again and willingly paid the fine to the village sarpanch.

Trupti Bandodkar, the village sarpanch, told the press about Ajay Jadeja's fine payment. The sarpanch said the village is proud to have such a high-profile resident who has represented India at the highest level, but that residents should respect the garbage rules because waste management has become a pain for the local authorities in recent years. According to Bandodkar, garbage from outside the community is also dumped in the village, so they enlisted the help of some young people to scan the waste and hunt for identification documents, which is how they determined it belonged to Ajay Jadeja.

Jadeja's career

Ajay Jadeja played cricket for India from 1992 to 2000 before being barred from the sport due to match-fixing charges. In 2003, the Delhi High Court lifted the restriction, making Jadeja available for selection. Jadeja, on the other hand, never represented India again and went on to serve as a cricket pundit and analyst after retiring from all forms of the game. During his playing days, Jadeja was considered one of the fielders. He was also a formidable batsman, as evidenced by his most memorable innings of 45 off 25 balls against Pakistan in the 1996 ICC World Cup quarter-final, which is still remembered by cricket fans throughout the world.

Jadeja played 15 Tests and 196 ODI matches for India since his debut against Sri Lanka in 1992. The Jamnagar-born cricketer has 5,359 runs in ODI cricket and 576 runs in the longest format, which he scored at an average of 37.47 and 26.18 respectively. Jadeja hit six centuries and 30 half-centuries in 50-overs cricket with his highest individual score being 119. The 50-year-old never scored a ton in Test cricket.

(Image Credit: PTI)

