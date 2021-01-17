GOA Vs RJS Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks; Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 Preview

Goa will lock horns with Rajasthan in an Elite Group ‘D’ match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021. The GOA vs RJS match is scheduled to begin at 12:00 PM IST from the Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore on January 17. Here is our GOA vs RJS Dream11 prediction, GOA vs RJS Dream11 team and GOA vs RJS Dream11 top picks.

GOA vs RJS Dream11 prediction: Match preview

A faltering Goa team will go up against one of the best teams in their group - if not the entire tournament - as they take on Rajasthan at the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy on Friday. Goa's fate has swung wildly through the tournament. They lost their first game to Madhya Pradesh by just 7 runs, chasing 214 runs. The team came back strong as they took on fifth-placed Services and successfully chased a target of 160 with just 2 balls remaining. However, it is their last game, against table-toppers Saurashtra that is catching the headlines as it witnessed a magnificent 122 off 53 by Saurashtra's Avi Barot - a knock that sealed the loss for Goa.

This puts Goa in 4th place on the points table with just 8 points to their name. Two places above them, in the 2nd spot, are Rajasthan. The Rajasthan side has remained undefeated at the SMAT 2021 so far. They started off their campaign with a stunning victory over Vidarbha chasing their 104-run total in just 14.3 overs. Their bowling lineup, a heavily experienced one by now, has been the rock of the team, helping to reign in opposition totals by huge margins. A win on Sunday could take Rajasthan up to first place.

GOA vs RJS playing 11 prediction

Goa - Vaibhav Govekar, Aditya Kaushik, Lakshay Garg, Snehal Kauthankar, Amit Verma (c), Suyash Prabhudessai, Eknath Kerkar (WK), Darshan Misal, Deepraj Gaonkar, Malliksab Sirur, Ashok Dinda

Rajasthan - Manender Singh (wk), Ankit Lamba, Rajesh Bishnoi, Arjit Gupta, Mahipal Lomror, Ashok Menaria (c), Aniket Choudhary, Rahul Chahar, Deepak Chahar, Ravi Bishnoi, Khaleel Ahmed

GOA vs RJS Key Players

Goa - Ashok Dinda, Eknath Kerkar, Aditya Kaushik

Rajasthan - Ravi Bishnoi, Rahul Chahar, Ankit Lamba

GOA vs RJS Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: Eknath Kerkar

Batsmen: Aditya Kaushik, Amit Verma, Ankit Lamba, Arjit Gupta

Allrounders: Suyash Prabhudessai, Ravi Bishnoi

Bowlers: Ashok Dinda, Lakshay Garg, Rahul Chahar, Deepak Chahar

GOA vs RJS game prediction

According to our GOA vs RJS match prediction, Rajasthan will win this match.

Note: The GOA vs RJS Dream11 prediction and GOA vs RJS Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The GOA vs RJS Dream11 team and GOA vs RJS Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

