GOA Vs SAU Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 11, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Preview

Goa and Saurashtra face off against each other in the Elite D Group match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021. The contest is set to be played at the Holkar Cricket Stadium and is scheduled for 7:00 PM according to IST. Let's have a look at the GOA vs SAU Dream11 prediction, squads and playing 11.

A team that eats together plays together! 😜 Post training session scenes. It was good seeing the boys and spending time in the nets after a thorough one-week quarantine. #syedmushtaqalitrophy #TeamSaurashtra pic.twitter.com/Di0wTKy8wz — Jaydev Unadkat (@JUnadkat) January 8, 2021

Saurashtra are in impeccable form as the last season's Ranji Trophy winners are unbeaten in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. They started off their campaign with a win against Services and later on registered another victory by a margin of 79 runs against Vidarbha. With 8 points from 2 matches, Saurashtra are currently slotted at the top on the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy table.

Also Read Prithvi Shaw Trolled On Twitter For Almost Injuring Rohit Sharma With FIERY Throw: WATCH

Goa on the other hand bounced back from their loss to Madhya Pradesh and went on to win against Services in their latest outing. Currently slotted third on the group, the Goans have four points against their name. They will be hoping to carry on the positive momentum and look to give Saurashtra a run for their money on Friday.

GOA vs SAU Dream11 team (Squads)

Goa - Lakshay Garg, Amit Verma, Suyash Prabhudessai, Aditya Kaushik, Darshan Misal, Amogh Sunil Desai, Snehal Suhas Kauthankar, Eknath Kerkar, Heramb Parab, Vaibhav Govekar, Malliksab Sirur, Deepraj Gaonkar, Ashok Dinda, Amulya Pandrekar, Felix Alemao, Vishamber Kahlon, Vijesh Prabhudessai, Nihal Surlaker, Shubham Desai

Also Read Washington Sundar's 1st Test Wicket Originated From THIS Moment Back In IPL 2017

Saurashtra - Samarth Vyas, Parth Chauhan, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Avi Barot, Harvik Desai, Prerak Mankad, Chirag Jani, Arpit Vasavada, Jaydev Unadkat, Krunal Karamchandani, Yuvraj Chudasama, Divyaraj Chauhan, Chetan Sakariya, Vishvaraj Jadeja, Devang Karamta, Parth Bhut, Agnivesh Ayachi, Vandit Jivrajani, Himalaya Barad, Kushang Patel

GOA vs SAU Playing 11 (Predicted)

Goa - Aditya Kaushik, Snehal Suhas Kauthankar, Amogh Sunil Desai, Lakshay Garg, Amit Verma, Suyash Prabhudessai, Darshan Misal, Eknath Kerkar, Malliksab Sirur, Deepraj Gaonkar, Ashok Dinda

Also Read Ajinkya Rahane Helps Marnus Labuschagne Break BIG Sir Don Bradman Record At The Gabba

Saurashtra - Avi Barot, Prerak Mankad, Samarth Vyas, Harvik Desai, Parth Chauhan, Arpit Vasavada, Chirag Jani, Jaydev Unadkat, Vishvaraj Jadeja, Chetan Sakariya, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja

GOA vs SAU Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper - Avi Barot

Batsmen - Suyash Prabhudessai, Vishvaraj Jadeja, Amogh Sunil Desai, Samarth Vyas

Allrounders - Prerak Mankad, Amit Verma,Chirag Jani

Bowlers - Jaydev Unadkat, Ashok Dinda, Chetan Sakariya

Also Read TIT Vs KTS Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Momentum One Day Cup 2020-21 Match Preview

GOA vs SAU Dream11 team: Top Picks

Captain - Amit Verma or Prerak Mankad

Vice-Captain - Jaydev Unadkat, Ashok Dinda

GOA vs SAU Match Prediction

Goa face a mammoth task on Friday against Saurashtra who start the match as favourites. We predict a win for Saurashtra as Goa will find it difficult to handle the quality of their opponents.

Note: The above GOA vs SAU Dream11 prediction, GOA vs SAU Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The GOA vs SAU Dream11 team and GOA vs SAU Playing 11 do not guarantee a positive result.

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.