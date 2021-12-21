'Goat Of Goats', Says Ben Stokes After David 'Bumble' Lloyd Retires From Commentary

Former England cricketer and coach David 'Bumble' Lloyd has announced his retirement from commentary after 22 years. He was the head coach of the England senior team in 1996 and played for the England team between 1973 and 1980. Current England star all-rounder Ben Stokes who is in Australia playing the Ashes praised Lloyd for his service to cricket calling him the 'Goat of Goats.'

David Lloyd retires from cricket commentary: His statement

David Lloyd wrote on social media that after 22 years of association with Sky Cricket, he has decided that the time is right for him to move on from commentary. He said that it has been an 'immense' privilege to try and bring cricket into people's homes and down the country. He also added that he has so many wonderful memories, so many terrific games and incredible performances. He said he's been lucky to travel the world, sharing the highs and lows from the Ashes, the wins and losses from the World Cup, and heroics and heartaches with everyone.

He then said that sharing a commentary box in Australia in 2013 with his broadcasting 'hero' Bill Lawry was a real highlight of his career. He also said that it has been a huge privilege for him to have worked alongside the likes of Ian Bishop, Shaun Pollock, Ian Smith, Ravi Shastri, and Shane Warne amongst so many others.

David Lloyd then elaborated on his reason behind retirement, saying that after seeing Bob Willis pass away and the likes of David Gower, Ian Botham and more recently Michael Holding all move on from commentary the box felt a little 'emptier' for him which is why he felt that now is the best time to move on. He then said that while he is leaving the Sky box, he leaves it in immensely capable hands led by his friends Michael Atherton, Nasser Hussain, Ian Ward and Rob Key.

He then had a message for those that will follow in his footsteps and that they should cherish the mic and they should 'inform and entertain' so that the next generation can 'fall in love with this wonderful game'. And he finally signed off by saying: "I'm done now with Sweet Caroline but in the words of Elton John, "I'm still standing!" Much love, Bumble."

Image: AP/@bumblecricket/Twitter