'Good To See At Least One Indian Team Can Play In England': Vaughan Mocks Kohli & Co.

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan never misses a chance to agitate Indians on social media with his cheeky posts every now and then. Vaughan recently took to Twitter to mock the Virat Kohli-led team for their World Test Championship final loss to New Zealand. The Indian Women's team is currently in the United Kingdom, where it is competing in a bilateral series against the hosts. Referring to India Women's performance, Vaughan stated that it is "good to see" that at least one Indian team can play in English conditions. In a bait to garner more likes on the post, Vaughan directed the post at Kohli and his men for their dismal performance in the WTC final.

"The Indian women’s team are putting in an excellent display today … Good to see at least 1 Indian cricket team can play in English conditions…," Vaughan wrote on Twitter. The 2005 Ashes-winning captain's tweet is based on the fact that the Indian men's team has consistently failed to perform in England, losing all three bilateral Test series played between them since 2011. The Kohli-led side also lost the WTC final against New Zealand last month as the famed Indian batting line-up faltered in front of a lethal pace attack. The post comes a month ahead of the five-match Test series between India and England, which is slated to take place in August and September this year.

The Indian women’s team are putting in an excellent display today … Good to see at least 1 Indian cricket team can play in English conditions … 😜😜 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) June 30, 2021

England Women vs India Women

As far as the Indian women's team is concerned, the side lost its second consecutive ODI match against England on Wednesday. After losing the toss and being forced to bat first, Indian batters failed to put up a big total yet again. Mithali Raj's team scored just 221 runs in 50 overs, which England Women chased down in 47.3 overs with five wickets in hand. Mithali looked superb with the bat, scoring her second back-to-back fifty in the bilateral series, but her teammates, with the exception of Shafali Verma, fell cheaply.

Mithali scored 59 off 92 balls, while Shafali fell for 44 off 55 balls. Opener Smriti Mandhana also contributed to the team's total with her 22 off 30 balls. Meanwhile, Lauren Winfield-Hill and Sophia Dunkley helped England chase down the total with their 42 and 73 not-out respectively. Amy Jones and Katherine Brunt also contributed with the bat to help England win the match and secure a 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

(Image Credit: AP/MichaelVaughan/Facebook)

