'Googly With An Orange': Warne Bowls Vaughan In Hilarious 'late Night Ashes'; WATCH

Legendary Australian spinner Shane Warne took to his official Instagram account on Friday and posted a video of him playing late-night ashes cricket in a bar, along with former England skipper Michael Vaughan, current England Test skipper Joe Root, and former English cricketer Darren Gough. The hilarious part about the video is that the cricketers were playing cricket with the help of an orange, used as a ball, and a liquor bottle, used as a bat. In the video posted by Warne, Vaughan can be seen taking the strike as Warne gets ready to bowl him. Joe Root can be seen standing at the umpire’s position, whereas Gough takes on the on-side fielding duties.

As Warne delivers the ball, or we can say he delivers the orange, Vaughan takes a stride forward, but completely misses the delivery and gets bowled in a hilarious fashion. In the scenes that follow, Warne rises up with a celebration, while Vaughan can be seen in disbelief after getting out. Warne captioned the post, by saying that they were playing a bit of late-night ashes cricket at the bar of The Royal & Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews in the UK. He further mentioned all the other cricketers in the video and said that Vaughan got bowled as he completely misjudged the ball after not picking up the googly with an orange.

Michael Vaughan led England to a victory in the Ashes series in 2005

Shane Warne and Michael Vaughan played against each other in the historic 2005 Ashes series. England won the Ashes 2-1, under the captaincy of Vaughan. Shane Warne took the most no. of wickets during the series, by dismissing batters for a total of 40 times. Vaughan captained the England team in Test matches from 2003-2008, in ODIs from 2003-2007, and was the first T20I captain for England from 2005 to 2007. He scored a total of 7728 runs in 170 international matches for England. At the same time, Shane Warne represented Australia from 1992-2007 in Test matches and ODIs, and in the process, he picked up 1001 international wickets. After retiring as players, both cricketers can now be seen commentating in many international tournaments and T20 leagues around the world.

(Image: Instagram/@shanewarne23)