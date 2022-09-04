'Goosebumps': Rohit, Kohli Explain How National Anthem Pumps Them Up Ahead Of Pak Clash

Ahead of the big-ticket clash between India and Pakistan, members of the Indian team talked about how the national anthem pumps them when it plays before their matches. Indian skipper Rohit Sharma said he gets goosebumps all over his body whenever the national anthem is played. Sharma said it is a great feeling, which he cannot describe in words.

Kohli, on the other hand, stated that the national anthem creates a sense of unity whenever it is played before their matches. Kohli said the energy is really powerful in the stadium with emotions running high among spectators. He said everyone is focused on just one goal, which is to make India win. Kohli further added that it feels really special to see so many people pushing the team towards winning.

"Anytime you represent your country and the national anthem plays, you get goosebumps all over the body. It will be more for me, since I will walk out for the toss as a captain. It is a great feeling. You cannot put the feeling of representing your country in words, that is how big it is for me," Sharma was quoted as saying by ANI.

"I had never felt that sense of unity, that united energy in one place. The force of it, I had never experienced before. I get goosebumps all over my body. Everyone is singing, everyone is focused on one goal: That India has to win. That energy is really powerful. There is no other thought in people's minds. You can feel the energy, and emotions of the crowd. Like in 2016 T20 WC, Mohali, Eden Gardens. These are some of the experiences that are really memorable, because of the energy in the stadium. It is special when you feel so many people pushing you towards winning," Kohli said.

India vs Pakistan

India and Pakistan are all set to lock horns against one another for the second time in seven days. Earlier, they squared off in their opening match of the ongoing Asia Cup where India defeated Pakistan by 5 wickets. Tonight's game is going to be the first match of the Super 4 stage for both teams.

Image: Twitter