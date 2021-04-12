GOR Vs MD Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Portugal 2021 Match Preview

Match 13 of the ECS T10 Portugal 2021 will be played between Gorkha 11 and Miranda Dragons at the Estadio Municipal de Miranda do Corvo Stadium. The match starts at 6:30 PM local time (10:00 PM IST) on April 12. Here is our GOR vs MD Dream11 prediction, GOR vs MD Dream11 team and GOR vs MD playing 11. The GOR vs MD live streaming will be available on FanCode.

GOR vs MD Dream11 prediction: GOR vs MD match preview

Gorkha 11 are having a great tournament and have registered two back-to-back victories against Oporto Cricket Club in their previous matches. They are currently on top of the points table and going by the current form they are very much in contention for a place in the knockout. For Miranda Dragons, this will be the first match of the tournament and they will look to start their campaign with a bang.

GOR vs MD Dream11 prediction: weather report

The condition will be cloudy with no chances of rain interruption during the match. The temperature will be at 69% with temperatures hovering around 17 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. With no chances of rain during the match, fans and teams will get a chance to play and watch the entire match.

GOR vs MD Dream11 prediction: pitch report

Speaking about the pitch, the 22-yard strip looks balanced with batsmen and bowlers both looking to take advantage. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to have any say in the contest. The team winning the toss will look to bat first and put up a challenging total onboard.

GOR vs MD Dream11 prediction: GOR vs MD Dream11 probable Playing XI

GOR: Anurag Paudel, Madhukar Thapa, Rahul Bhardwaj, Mohammad Siraj Nipo, Suman Kunwar, Binod Gyawali, Rahul Hudda, Azher Andani, Arslan Naseem, Absar Alam, Mohsin Butt

MD: Steven Waddell, Mohammad Hasan Khan, Greg Bullock, Clive Worth, Paul Stubbs, Asif Ataur, Syed Asif Rab, Mohammad Shakir, Abdul Mohshin, Rob Lewes, Lucas Hennessey.

GOR vs MD player record

Imran Khan and Siraj Nipo have done well so far and once again will look to put up a solid performance.

GOR vs MD Dream11 live: GOR vs MD best team

GOR vs MD Dream11 prediction

As per our GOR vs MD Dream11 prediction, GOR will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The GOR vs MD match prediction and GOR vs MD playing 11 is made on the basis of our own analysis. The GOR vs MD best team and GOR vs MDDream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image: European Cricket/ Twitter

